Short-handed RCIPS sends eight officers to Anguilla

RCIPS officers boarding the plane for Anguilla (from social media)

(CNS): A team of eight Royal Cayman Islands Police officers has been deployed to Anguilla to support that British Overseas Territory’s rising gang tension and violence. Despite the RCIPS’s own manpower issues, six firearm officers, one inspector who is a tactical firearms commander, and a drone operator have been deployed to bolster the Royal Anguilla Police Force and assist it over the next month.

According to the RCIPS Facebook page, the officers have been sent because the RAPF is in need of support to tackle an escalation in serious crime. The deployment is being funded and supported by the United Kingdom.

“It is important that we support our BOT colleagues whenever possible,” said Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “We have been very fortunate here in the Cayman Islands, where there have been limited reasons to call for outside help. However, I am confident that if the circumstances were reversed, the support would be reciprocated.”

Officials said the deployment of the Cayman officers had been carefully balanced with the current staffing levels to ensure that this community would not be left vulnerable while the officers are away. The community will continue to see high-visibility patrols, proactive policing, and sharp professional responses from police officers, the RCIPS said.

Less than two weeks ago, Walton told the media at a press briefing on the 2024 crime and traffic statistics that he was struggling with a shortage of officers.