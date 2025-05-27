Short-handed RCIPS sends eight officers to Anguilla
(CNS): A team of eight Royal Cayman Islands Police officers has been deployed to Anguilla to support that British Overseas Territory’s rising gang tension and violence. Despite the RCIPS’s own manpower issues, six firearm officers, one inspector who is a tactical firearms commander, and a drone operator have been deployed to bolster the Royal Anguilla Police Force and assist it over the next month.
According to the RCIPS Facebook page, the officers have been sent because the RAPF is in need of support to tackle an escalation in serious crime. The deployment is being funded and supported by the United Kingdom.
“It is important that we support our BOT colleagues whenever possible,” said Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “We have been very fortunate here in the Cayman Islands, where there have been limited reasons to call for outside help. However, I am confident that if the circumstances were reversed, the support would be reciprocated.”
Officials said the deployment of the Cayman officers had been carefully balanced with the current staffing levels to ensure that this community would not be left vulnerable while the officers are away. The community will continue to see high-visibility patrols, proactive policing, and sharp professional responses from police officers, the RCIPS said.
Less than two weeks ago, Walton told the media at a press briefing on the 2024 crime and traffic statistics that he was struggling with a shortage of officers.
If supporting rising gang tensions and violence is the RCIPS officer corps exported specialty, then maybe Angulla should keep them there, and we could trade for 8 of their best?
Who paid for the PJ?!?
Who decides this?
We cannot even get action from Community Officers when we report, but they can go on a jolly to AntiguA!
What a joke.
Dart has a big hotel in Anguilla. So I guess he feels he can call in a few favors, at our expense.
“The deployment is being funded and supported by the United Kingdom.”
Anguilla what?. You are depending on a cohort of RCIPS to help solve your crime issues/problems? Good luck on that. I have no faith in the work they currently carryout here in Cayman, so why would I have any confidence in this cohort helping Anguilla.
They aren’t being sent to solve any crime issues or problems. One must read the text carefully. They are being sent “to support that British Overseas Territory’s rising gang tension and violence.” Judging by their work in Cayman, they will likely be successful in that endeavor.
Send some British Army then!
CNS – Absolutely the correct headline! My thoughts exactly!
Clearly RCIPS is not as strapped for officers as they claim.
Assist Anguilla yes, but perhaps AFTER locating Judiann Myles’ killer!!??
Are we chopped liver?
Its a firearms team. No effect on a murder investigation at all.