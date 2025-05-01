Shocks and Shakes of election night results

Julie Hunter, MP for WBW

(CNS): When the results of the Cayman Islands 2025 General Election were confirmed in the early hours of Thursday morning, the standout result was the close battle between Julie Hunter (CINP) and McKeeva Bush (IND), with Hunter taking Cayman’s biggest political scalp by just nine votes. But there were a number of other surprisingly close battles, not least the narrow loss of Bud Johnson (CINP) to Roy McTaggart, a former PPM leader.

As shown in these result charts, the voters have elected seven PPM members, four CINP members, four TCCP members and four Independents in hard-fought battles.

Elsewhere in West Bay, TCCP Leader André Ebanks and his colleague Katherine Ebanks-Wilks both won their head-to-head races easily, and in a four-way battle, Rolston Anglin secured more than 50% of the vote and a clear mandate for his victory.

In George Town North, Joey Hew also retained his seat, despite a valiant effort by local community activist Romellia Welcome to unseat him. In George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan secured 67% of the vote in a three-way race, securing his mandate. In George Town West, a four-way race that was expected to be a tight call between Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden (PPM) and Craig Merren (CINP) turned out to be a clear win for the PPM candidate.

In George Town South, it was no surprise when Gary Rutty took a commanding lead from the start and ended up winning with a comfortable majority against Alric Lindsey and Craig “Festa” Merren.

However, in George Town East, the PPM train was almost derailed when Bud Johnson came within a handful of votes of unseating the three-term incumbent, Roy McTaggart. Johnson lost by just twelve votes in the four-way race, and McTaggart no longer holds a clear majority, with almost 62% of the electorate in that constituency voting against him.

That nail-biting race illustrates the problems that can be thrown up by a first-past-the-post voting system. Similarly, in Red Bay, Roy Tatam came out the winner with less than 32% of the overall vote, as both Dawn Thomas and Natasha Whitelock were neck-and-neck just behind Tatum, taking well over half of the vote between them, leaving the stalwart PPM candidate now representing a district where 68% of the voters didn’t support him.

In Prospect, Sabrina Turner (TCCP) lost her seat after just one term. The only other unsuccessful incumbent was McKeeva Bush, the Father of the House, who lost after 40 years in public office. Turner’s loss was also narrow, with Michael Myles (CINP) securing just 16 more votes. But in a three-way race in which Crystal Gomez (PPM) got well over a quarter of the vote, Myles, too, does not have a clear mandate, with only 35% of the vote and 65% of voters not behind him.

The situation was very different in Newlands and Savannah, where the enduring partnership between Heather Bodden and Wayne Panton (TCCP) saw both of them carried to victory with clear majorities.

Across the Eastern Districts, Saunders saw his majority slashed significantly. Having secured the most votes of any candidate in 2021 in BTW, he is now in a position where more than half of the voters picked one of his challengers, reducing his share of the vote to just 43% from 90% last time around.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Seymour (PPM) survived his battle with Robert Bodden (TCCP), who was unable to sustain an early, surprising lead from postal and mobile voters. Seymour eventually secured the important win for the Progressives with a more than 50% majority.

In North Side and East End, Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine both got over half the votes, with Rankine emerging on top, not only keeping his seat but more than 50% of the vote after facing four contenders. Jay Ebanks got 74% of the NS vote, second only to André Ebanks in his healthy share of constituency votes.

In Cayman Brac East, CINP Leader Dan Scott’s effort to take Juliana O’Connor-Connolly’s seat was always going to be a major challenge. The incumbent, who joined the PPM right before the elections, comfortably retained her seat with a majority of more than 54% (236 votes).

In CBWLC, Nickolas DaCosta (CINP) secured the open seat, even though the retiring incumbent, Moses Kirkconnell, had endorsed independent candidate Lonny Tibbetts. Although the race was much tighter than expected, DaCosta secured a majority with some 55% of the vote.

There will be six new faces in parliament during this administration and the return of a familiar one — Rolston Anglin. Among the losers, there are several people who have a real fighting chance of being elected next time around and could play a part in the development of Cayman’s two newest parties over the next four years.

There were also eight candidates who failed to get at least 10% of the vote and have therefore lost their deposits. Three of them were candidates for CBE, including Maxine McCoy-Moore, who ran and lost for the sixth time, securing just nine votes.