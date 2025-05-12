Security guard seriously injures would-be robber

Al La Kebab at Marquee Plaza (from social media)

(CNS): A man who attempted to rob a restaurant in Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard just off the West Bay Road in the heart of the tourist district landed in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning after a security guard took him on. According to the police report, the masked man who appeared to be carrying a gun approached a restaurant, understood to be Al La Kebab, at about 3:45am, where he encountered the guard.

As the men struggled, the suspect was injured, though the police did not reveal the nature of the injuries. No shots were fired during the fight, and the guard was uninjured during the skirmish.

The would-be robber fled the scene in a car, leaving the loaded gun behind, which the police later recovered. They tracked the suspect down on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, where he was stopped and detained until the ambulance arrived. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

The vehicle was searched, and officers recovered suspected ganja, ammunition and a knife. The police did not state whether or not the man had been arrested, but said that the matter is currently under investigation by the George Town CID.