Scott remains CINP boss after losing CBE race

Dan Scott

(CNS): Despite losing in his bid for the CBE seat on Wednesday, Dan Scott is staying on as chair of the Cayman Islands National Party. In a release on Friday, he described the new government, comprising the four elected CINP candidates, four TCCP MPs and three independents, as a “powerful alliance”.

Gary Rutty will be the CINP’s leading figure inside parliament as the coalition’s deputy premier, working alongside Premier-elect André Ebanks, the leader of the TCCP.

Speaking about the newly formed team, Rutty said the people of the Cayman Islands voted decisively for hope. “The results show a clear mandate for a new direction in our governance, with voters supporting candidates who pledged to put Caymanian interest first and tackle our pressing challenges head-on,” he added.

The release from the CINP said the party had championed the strength found in unity, and the coalition was testament to that belief, bringing together dedicated leaders with a shared vision to build a Cayman Islands that truly works for everyone.

The four CINP candidates have been left in an unusual situation where their leader failed to win a seat, but four of the party candidates were elected, most notably Julie Hunter, who unseated McKeeva Bush after 40 years as a West Bay MP.

Scott had entered the fray expecting the incumbent, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, not to run, as she had repeatedly said she was retiring from politics. But after she changed her mind at the eleventh hour and decided to battle to retain her seat, Scott was unable to shake her strong hold over the smallest constituency in the Cayman Islands.

However, despite losing, it is clear that Scott intends to remain active in the party that he formed over the last year to shake up the political landscape. The CINP was made up of twelve candidates, none of whom had ever run for office before, and on the campaign trail, they used their lack of political legacy as a selling point.

They sought to persuade voters that the experienced politicians had caused the problems Cayman now faces, and so they could not be trusted to fix them. The message clearly resonated as the party won four seats in its first run and came very close in several other constituencies as well.

“I am deeply grateful for the victories achieved by my fellow Cayman Islands National Party candidates,” Scott said. “The overall election results present a diverse landscape, and our focus remains steadfast on delivering on our promises and contributing constructively to the future of our nation. We are excited to build a government that prioritises the needs of all Caymanians.”

The coalition will be focused on ensuring sustainable development that benefits every member of the community, safeguarding the Cayman Islands for generations to come and finally delivering the prosperity the people of the Cayman Islands deserve, the party leaders said in the release.

“This was more than just a change in government,” Rutty said. “It is the dawn of a new era for Caymanian democracy, built on the foundations of unity, prosperity, and hope. Together, as one Cayman, we will build a stronger nation that works for each and every one of us,” he added.

All of the 19 candidates returned to office this week will be sworn in at the parliament on Tuesday, which will be streamed live by CIGTV.