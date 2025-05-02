Rollie reveals CINP-TCCP-IND new government

Rolston Anglin

(CNS): André Ebanks (WBS) will be the Cayman Islands’ next premier. After a day of rumour and speculation, Rolston “Rollie” Anglin (WBN) has said that the four newly elected CINP MPs, the four TCCP MPs, plus Jay Ebanks, Isaac Rankine and himself have agreed to inform the governor that they have come to an agreement. CNS understands that a formal statement will be coming shortly.

In a letter to his election committee, Anglin wrote: “After much thought, prayers and overwhelming feedback from the public, I came to the inescapable conclusion that this was the best government for our beloved Cayman Islands. Whilst I have friends in the PPM, it was clear that the people of West Bay and West Bay North did not want them back in government.

“I’m also happy to report that I will be the Minister of Finance and Education. This is a really positive development for our beloved country. Whilst I was indirectly offered some more prominent roles, I had to do what I felt was best for Cayman, not for me personally.”

