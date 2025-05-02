Rollie reveals CINP-TCCP-IND new government

| 01/05/2025 | 29 Comments
Rolston Anglin

(CNS): André Ebanks (WBS) will be the Cayman Islands’ next premier. After a day of rumour and speculation, Rolston “Rollie” Anglin (WBN) has said that the four newly elected CINP MPs, the four TCCP MPs, plus Jay Ebanks, Isaac Rankine and himself have agreed to inform the governor that they have come to an agreement. CNS understands that a formal statement will be coming shortly.

In a letter to his election committee, Anglin wrote: “After much thought, prayers and overwhelming feedback from the public, I came to the inescapable conclusion that this was the best government for our beloved Cayman Islands. Whilst I have friends in the PPM, it was clear that the people of West Bay and West Bay North did not want them back in government.

“I’m also happy to report that I will be the Minister of Finance and Education. This is a really positive development for our beloved country. Whilst I was indirectly offered some more prominent roles, I had to do what I felt was best for Cayman, not for me personally.”

Check back to CNS shortly for the full story.

  1. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 10:21 pm

    it will be another shambles just like last time…
    but no sympathy for ppm who took in the worst of the worst just to try and boost their numbers.
    time for Joey to consider his position….man has failed numerous times to take advantage of an open goal…

  2. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 10:04 pm

    First point of order is to ensure the opposition bench is suitably reinforced. It’s gonna be working overtime with the derrieres of JuJu, JonJon, Roy and Chris.

    No PPM in ministerial seats, pinch me. Cruise referendum NO, pinch me. Let’s just enjoy this moment.

  3. GrrrrrrWuf says:
    01/05/2025 at 10:02 pm

    CINP-TCCP-IND. Need a shorter name.

    May I humbly suggest they call themselves the CITI — Cayman Islands Temperance (or Truth!) Integration

  4. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 9:50 pm

    Oh Good Lord, I didn’t dare hope for this magnificent outcome, and so quickly! André Ebanks is absolutely the best choice for Premier. I feel an enormous load of trepidation has just slid off my back and into the gutter where it belongs. I actually feel hopeful for the first time in quite a while. I hope we all sleep well tonight.

  5. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 9:22 pm

    “I had to do what I felt was best for Cayman, not for me personally.” Sometimes it’s best not to reveal one’s inner struggles. Makes one wonder why he ran in the first place.

  6. Love it! says:
    01/05/2025 at 9:19 pm

    ROFL! The reaction bar will soon turn red as the PPM zombies choke. Once again, the people gave them two licks on the backside and told them “sit down (in opposition) and hush!” 🤣🤣🤣

  7. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 9:13 pm

    I hope we (voters) learned our lesson. We have to read the Bills, give our input, discuss and give feedback on everything. Do not miss public account or finance committee. It’s or money, let’s pay attention.

  8. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:58 pm

    Keep them all in order Mr Ebanks and make Cayman shine again!

  9. Caymanian says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:56 pm

    I think we have seen this movie before. I am going to buy popcorn.

    • Change says:
      01/05/2025 at 9:25 pm

      We got popcorn too — to watch you PPM lovers lose your shit for the next few days will be delightful! 🍿 Dan and the voters got the last laugh over Juju, Kenny, Seymour, et al. 🥃

  10. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:55 pm

    This is the best case scenario for the majority of Caymanians.

    Thanks to Andre we now have a ray of hope that we can have a erudite, well-spoken, and thoughtful representative of the Cayman Islands.

    Thanks to the other members of the coalition, you have staved off the very real threat of having some real deja vu, or should that be deja ju?

    Everyone can now go home, have a lovely Friday, and look forward to the long weekend. Sorry, PPM people, but please prepare to see some statesmen and women behaviors. Coalition people, don’t let us down, there’s a lot at stake.

    • Anonymous says:
      01/05/2025 at 9:58 pm

      The tarmac paver of the lesser isle, the Drug Pusher/assaulter of cops, those who believe the rising moon control women’s urges – please: STFU…! AND fade away…like Big Mac’s small fries….

      # Stop the bleeding of the Public Purse on the school on the Lesser Isle. We can’t afford it nor HER avarice. Can it – NOW along with the badly dressed frequent flyer machinery operator – The accountant, DS, was SOOOO….. much better that she… but the populace of the lesser isle has been bought and PAVED for (with OUR money) for years) !!!!

      # Keep the drug pusher away from…any & every thing – the people spoke and SHOUTED at you and Flat Top – on De Port…NO, NO, NO – No WAY!!! NO to the destruction of the environment, the COST overruns, the incompetence, and the brown paper envelopes…No, No, No…

      # Expect the usual characters to cut and run from the PPM – “Yes, Yes we are All Individuals…”… The Paver in Chief isn’t loyal to even herself – She’s been in more Parties than a repeat fresher at 2nd year at Uni….

      # Duh- WIIIINEYNE Johnny Johhny – go clean knobs and learn “ur” “ABCs”..BUT please do not show up to collect you creche fees…

      MORE to come…..

  11. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:52 pm

    Congratulations, @Gen Z!! Both the BTW and BTE are in opposition. Start looking for their replacements from now. Happy for you.

  12. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:41 pm

    Not a good start Rolston. Remember the meaning of confidential until the governor is advised.

  13. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:40 pm

    All we need now is for McKeeva to be elected Pope.

    • Anonymous says:
      01/05/2025 at 9:56 pm

      Beatification is what he’s best at, and not even allegedly.

      Saint McKeeva of West Bay. In the future, relics will include casino chips, and the chip from his govt issued credit card.

  14. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:33 pm

    Hey Rollie, you gotta do what you gotta do, won’t hold it against you, I’ll just advise that you grab some duct tape from Al T, you’ll need it to hold this bunch together.

  15. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:31 pm

    What about Air Miles Kenny? Cayman Airways revenue will be down next year!

  16. Change says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:31 pm

    Thank you, Lord!! No red to dread. Good riddance, Julianna! No space for you in that ship; and Kenneth, like Julia Roberts said in Pretty Woman: “Mistake, bad mistake.”

  17. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:27 pm

    Thank goodness ! there is hope after all, work towards improving the lives of people and decisions made in the best interest of cayman and not self interest will hopefully now prevail.

  18. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:27 pm

    Thank goodness! No ministerial seats for Saunders, John John, Kenny or Judasanna! Hopefully this coalition can steer us out of deficit and halt some of the ridiculous spending of the UPM.

  19. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:26 pm

    Hope they can keep Jay in check. Mac Junior with fries.

    • Anonymous says:
      01/05/2025 at 9:59 pm

      with the other two independents, there’s wiggle room. Plus, one of the non-toxic PPM may fancy switching allegiance once they see the light.

      3
  20. Anonymous says:
    01/05/2025 at 8:13 pm

    No PPM hallelujah!

