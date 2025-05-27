RFHL makes bid for full takeover of CNB

Cayman National, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Republic Bank Trinidad & Tobago (Barbados) Limited (RBTTBL), which is owned by Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), is making a bid for ownership of the whole of Cayman National Bank. Last week, RFHL announced its intention to make an all-cash conditional offer to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Cayman National and notified the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange (CSX).

A release from RFHL said the offer circular to Cayman National shareholders and CSX would be published shortly, thereby officially opening the offer.

The RFHL Group owns 31,754,248 ordinary shares or 74.98% of the local bank group. This offer would see it acquire the whole financial institution at an offer price of US$7.75 per share. RFHL President and CEO Nigel Baptiste stated that the offer was in line with the group’s commitment to regional development and investing in the communities it serves.

“We have been in the Cayman Islands since 2006, so with this offer, we are further demonstrating our confidence, unequivocal support, and long-term commitment to the economic growth of the Cayman Islands,” he said.



