Record Q1 public spending could cement deficit

The first meeting of the new Cabinet, (L-R) Cabinet Clerk Kim Bullings, Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, Governor Jane Owen, DG Franz Manderson, Attorney Genera Samuel Bulgin, Ministers Isaac Rankine, Nickolas DaCosta, Jay Ebanks, Rolston Anglin and Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Premier André Ebanks, DP Gary Rutty and Minister Michael Myles

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government spent more money in the first three months of 2025 than in any quarter in history. This record spending by the UPM administration has left the new government with a serious challenge in preventing the now predicted year-end deficit. Between New Year’s Day and 31 March, expenses amounted to almost $292 million, which not only exceeded the budget forecast by over $17 million but was $31.3 million more than the CIG spent at the start of 2024.

What’s more, according to the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report for government finances covering the first three months of the year, personnel supplies were more than $14 million below budget. Without the drop in this line item, expenses could have been even higher.

The massive spending was due to a number of big bills, not least the expected bill for medical care at both local and overseas facilities for Caymanians who are either under- or uninsured, which was $8.5 million more than the government had budgeted for. However, the CIG also overspent when compared to the original budget on scholarships and bursaries by $11.6 million and almost $5 million more than expected on financial assistance.

Overall, the government had a surplus of $7.9 million more than it had forecast. However, despite the record level of government earnings, if the excessive spending continues for the rest of this year and warnings by the auditor general and the treasury are ignored, the country could be in serious trouble.

While the new National Coalition For Caymanians (NCFC) may be able to stall, stop or reduce some of the costs on projects initiated by the UPM administration, the new government will find it challenging to reduce healthcare costs due to inadequate insurance cover, financial assistance for vulnerable families and retirees with no or meagre pensions, and scholarships for its future local workforce.

Before the election, the finance ministry released an Economic and Financial Update that predicted that the CIG was headed for a deficit of at least $26.2 million by the end of this year and as much as $44 million by the end of 2026, as well as a potential shortfall in cash reserves.

Turning that around is not impossible, but the first quarter spending shows that while government revenue for the rest of the year will be decreasing every month, spending will remain the same unless significant action is taken to reduce it.

The new Cabinet held its first official full meeting on Wednesday, and while a summary of the outcome has not yet been released, public finances were likely at the top of the agenda, as navigating this significant spending problem without causing further hardship for ordinary working families will prove challenging.