Record Q1 public spending could cement deficit
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government spent more money in the first three months of 2025 than in any quarter in history. This record spending by the UPM administration has left the new government with a serious challenge in preventing the now predicted year-end deficit. Between New Year’s Day and 31 March, expenses amounted to almost $292 million, which not only exceeded the budget forecast by over $17 million but was $31.3 million more than the CIG spent at the start of 2024.
What’s more, according to the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report for government finances covering the first three months of the year, personnel supplies were more than $14 million below budget. Without the drop in this line item, expenses could have been even higher.
The massive spending was due to a number of big bills, not least the expected bill for medical care at both local and overseas facilities for Caymanians who are either under- or uninsured, which was $8.5 million more than the government had budgeted for. However, the CIG also overspent when compared to the original budget on scholarships and bursaries by $11.6 million and almost $5 million more than expected on financial assistance.
Overall, the government had a surplus of $7.9 million more than it had forecast. However, despite the record level of government earnings, if the excessive spending continues for the rest of this year and warnings by the auditor general and the treasury are ignored, the country could be in serious trouble.
While the new National Coalition For Caymanians (NCFC) may be able to stall, stop or reduce some of the costs on projects initiated by the UPM administration, the new government will find it challenging to reduce healthcare costs due to inadequate insurance cover, financial assistance for vulnerable families and retirees with no or meagre pensions, and scholarships for its future local workforce.
Before the election, the finance ministry released an Economic and Financial Update that predicted that the CIG was headed for a deficit of at least $26.2 million by the end of this year and as much as $44 million by the end of 2026, as well as a potential shortfall in cash reserves.
Turning that around is not impossible, but the first quarter spending shows that while government revenue for the rest of the year will be decreasing every month, spending will remain the same unless significant action is taken to reduce it.
The new Cabinet held its first official full meeting on Wednesday, and while a summary of the outcome has not yet been released, public finances were likely at the top of the agenda, as navigating this significant spending problem without causing further hardship for ordinary working families will prove challenging.
Pull the plug on the Brac high school immediately! If you have to pay to break the contracts do so! Please stop this school from moving forward!
The PPM recruiting members of the UPM in a desperate pre-election attempt to regain control of the government says all we need to know about them. I hope the people remember this in 4 years time! The PPM should never be in power again!
What this article grossly fails to mention (by design I’m sure) is that while expenses were ~17m over budget. Revenues were also ~65m higher than the original budget. To clarify, I mean the original, approved budget, the one that has the end of year Net at a 51m surplus, which should not be confused with the ‘re-forecasted’ budget that talks about a -26m Net at the end of the year. So to do the math, the current net variance (vs the original budget) is in the region of +54m(this is in addition to +51m in the budget). And to the point about continuing deficits throughout the year, the current Net surplus is at 268m which would mean CIG would have to operate at a ~-30m deficit every month for the remaining 9 months of the year in order for this surplus to dwindle down to 0, which I find highly unlikely. To circle back to some more math, factoring in the current 54m surplus to the 51m budget would mean that at very least if CIG stick to budget on both the revenue and expenses side you end up with a surplus of approx. 105m, which means that you would need your expenses to exceed your revenue by 130m (over the 1.1b already in the budget). That all being said, CIG spending is still very heavy handed and needs to be controlled better, but sensationalized narratives and articles only make it harder to achieve, because when they come in at the end of the year with a 10m surplus they can (and will) say “Look we were forecasted to be at -26m before the election and we did so much better!” When in reality they should’ve been somewhere around 50m. The first step to accountability is setting real standards, not sandbagging budgets.
I am hopeful that the new government will call a pause in the very expensive and very destructive airport expansion boondoggles and other vanity projects while they establish their priorities.
As it stands these unneeded projects that were initiated by the previous government are proceeding under their own momentum and costing us tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars per month in consultants fees alone.
Enough is enough. We voted out the PPM/UDP/UPM and we don’t want to keep paying for their nonsense. Stop the drain of our resources.
Amen!
Deduct it from the previous government’s personal bank accounts! Wouldn’t we all like to see them! Why do we, whe did not vote for them then or now still have to pay for their thieving and robbery!
How TAF is it possible to have gone $12m over budget on scholarships and bursaries in a single quarter?! Especially Q1, half way through the school year.
A typical scholarship is $30,000, or $7,500 per quarter. So we had 1,600 more scholarship recipients than expected in Q1 2025?
Something’s not right here. That needs looking into urgently.
More students are being encouraged to pursue Master degrees, Doctorates and medical specialization. That may be part of it.
The only way to grow a country is to grow its people so I will NOT bash money spent on bursaries and scholarships. Nope.
Health care: 1. Stop sending people overseas. 2. Revise the insurance law so that private companies cannot turn away high-risk patients 3. Revise the cost of certain procedures (an MRI costs thousands of dollars? Why?!) Perhaps HSA should consider getting a diagnostician, so that people do not waste time and money searching for the root cause of their health issues. The trial and error approach used by many physicians is outdated and costly.
all due to support from ppm…and they wonder why they are not in power……zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
What else can the New Government do to curb the spending???
We need to understand that Governments have responsibility and duty of care to do lots of activities other than spending. They can close the file on stupid vanity projects like the Brac school, Kenny park. They could even knock down buildings and sell or lease that land to generate revenue. They can legislate back the protections and safeguards that should properly exist to control administrative functions and limit recent overreach. Fund oversight committees and anti-corruption watchdogs. Amend Laws and Regs. Change Boards. Fire Dept heads. Many remedies are available to get our accounts under control. Finally there are people that could do it.
I hope people take a read on what this was spent on before jumping on the bandwagon.