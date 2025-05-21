RCIPS to invest in bodycams for frontline officers

(CNS): The RCIPS is hoping that by the end of this year, most frontline police officers, from the traffic unit to the community beat, will be wearing body-worn cameras. Currently, only Firearms Response Unit officers are wearing them full-time, but Police Commissioner Kurt Walton has said the RCIPS will be investing in more technology, and cameras will not only help in the police work, but will reassure the public when they interact with its officers.

Superintendent Roje Williams is the project lead for the RCIPS technology team, which has been tasked with improving the use of technology.

At a recent press conference, he said the RCIPS had been trying out different kinds of bodycams with other units, and the intention is to roll out their use across the service by the end of 2025. Williams said that the issues relating to the rights of citizens and how the officers will use the equipment will all be addressed to ensure its legal use.

The commissioner said that before the rollout of the bodycams, the RCIPS intends to hold another press conference and set out the details of how they would be used. He said that technology is the “direction we are going in” when it comes to making the RCIPS more efficient, and there are a number of projects in the works. But one area where this modernisation of the service will be particularly important is in relation to traffic.

The growing traffic issues are sucking a huge amount of time and resources from the service, and Williams said the first thing to do is acquire hand-held breathalysers, among other equipment, to offset some of the workload for the traffic department. He said the police have now invested heavily in Black Widow Jack stands — equipment that can allow officers to quickly move vehicles from the road in the wake of a collision and speed up the processing at the crash scenes.

Williams said that on average, police response time for a motor vehicle accident is between an hour and an hour and 15 minutes. A lot of that time is because the officers are faced with a damaged vehicle that they can’t push off the roadway. He said the Black Widow Jack will enable officers to temporarily move the vehicle to the side of the road to free up traffic and police time, as it only takes one vehicle to cause a gridlock.

Another technology priority is to get hand-held e-ticket machines. Currently, officers still handwrite all tickets — 7,000 every year — before inputting that information into the system. The ability to electronically record the tickets will free up hours of police time, Williams said.

“We’ve seen around the region where other countries have started to invest heavily in e-ticketing. So… your ticket is issued at the side of the road and within five minutes you’re able to pay it,” he said, noting that other law enforcement agencies that issue tickets for fines will also benefit from switching over to an e-ticketing system.

Walton has said that the investment in technology to modernise the service, making things more efficient and reducing the excessive hours spent on manual tasks, will help the RCIPS manage the growing demands on it for service without having to drastically increase the headcount and mitigate some of the resource challenges across the service.