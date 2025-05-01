Pro-port lobby not giving up despite clear result

Carnival cruise ship in George Town

(CNS): Despite an overwhelming vote against building cruise infrastructure in yesterday’s referendum, the result is non-binding and pro-cruise port dock activists have already vowed across social media platforms that they will not give up the fight for cruise piers. The result was emphatic, with around 65% of the electorate making it clear they don’t support a berthing project.

According to the official referendum results, the anti-dock campaign succeeded in winning 11,973 votes against 5,417 yes votes. However, another 1,275 voters who voted in the elections or on the other two questions did not answer the cruise question — possibly due to the lack of relevant information on a potential project.

CPR Cayman, the grassroots activists who campaigned with small donations and the hard work of hundreds of volunteers in the face of the well-funded, acrimonious pro-port lobby, said they will continue to advocate for a sustainable tourism sector. Meanwhile, some of those supporting a pier have said they will continue to advocate for a dock even after their campaign failed to deliver the result they wanted.

In a press release, CPR said they were happy that the result proves that the people don’t see the need for costly cruise berthing infrastructure.

“We encourage the new government to invest in carefully planned, fit-for-use upgrades to the existing cruise tender port facilities, that are affordable and not destructive to the environment, and include provisions to enhance visitor satisfaction,” a spokesperson said.

However, the activists also urged the next government to pass legislation to create a fair regime for future referendums that is in line with good governance principles and best international practice. The Elections Act carefully regulates all aspects of general elections, including candidates’ expenses, advertising and disclosures, but the former UPM government passed a referendum bill without any regulations.

“Most modern democracies have carefully crafted referendum regulations to ensure fairness and efficiency of the process and outcomes,” CPR said. “From concerns about the financing of referendum campaigns, to misleading information and lack of clarity on permitted signage, there is considerable evidence from the 2025 referendum of the need for a proper referendum law.”

The two other questions on the ballot have barely featured in this election campaign, as there were no civil society organisations campaigning particularly hard for either outcome.

According to the final count, 55% of the electorate, or 10,385 voters, also voted in favour of decriminalising the consumption and possession of small amounts of ganja, with 6,809 saying no, and a further 1,483 voters opting not to answer the question.

The closest referendum result was the question over a national lottery, with just over 51% (9,563) voters saying ‘yes’ while 1,330 people opted not to answer. This may prove to be the more challenging ask by the people for the government to deliver.

The viability of a national lottery in such a small jurisdiction could undermine its potential to deliver for good causes. As well as covering the administrative and regulatory costs of holding a legal gambling game, it will also need to raise a large enough jackpot to attract the significant number of players needed to make a worthwhile financial contribution to good causes among a transient population of around 65,000 adults.

Most of the candidates returned to office yesterday have said that they would honour the results of the election. The decriminalisation will take only minor amendments to the Penal Code and the Misuse of Drugs Act. In contrast, the road to a national lottery will require the government to conduct the necessary analysis to check the viability.

However, the emphatic answer to the cruise berthing question opens the door for the next government to take a far more sustainable approach to tourism and look at the sector with fresh eyes. While there are many doubters already expressing fears on social media that a PPM-led administration will not honour this vote and still seek a way to build a dock, Kenneth Bryan said in the wake of the result early Thursday that he accepted the democratic result.

Nonetheless, pro-port activists have made it clear that they intend to press for a dock as they continue to claim that thousands of Caymanians are losing jobs and livelihoods purely because of the absence of a pier. The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT), the leading lobby group that believes the declining cruise market can only be fixed with a dock, officially accepted the result in a social media post and thanked all those who took part, but appeared to imply they are not going away.

“While we are deeply disappointed by the result and concerned about the likely negative impact this will have on our sector, we remain committed to advocating for a sustainable and competitive cruise tourism industry,” the group stated. “The livelihoods of many Caymanians are tied to this vital pillar of our economy, and ACT will continue to work toward securing long-term opportunity for our people and our country.”