Pro-port lobby not giving up despite clear result
(CNS): Despite an overwhelming vote against building cruise infrastructure in yesterday’s referendum, the result is non-binding and pro-cruise port dock activists have already vowed across social media platforms that they will not give up the fight for cruise piers. The result was emphatic, with around 65% of the electorate making it clear they don’t support a berthing project.
According to the official referendum results, the anti-dock campaign succeeded in winning 11,973 votes against 5,417 yes votes. However, another 1,275 voters who voted in the elections or on the other two questions did not answer the cruise question — possibly due to the lack of relevant information on a potential project.
CPR Cayman, the grassroots activists who campaigned with small donations and the hard work of hundreds of volunteers in the face of the well-funded, acrimonious pro-port lobby, said they will continue to advocate for a sustainable tourism sector. Meanwhile, some of those supporting a pier have said they will continue to advocate for a dock even after their campaign failed to deliver the result they wanted.
In a press release, CPR said they were happy that the result proves that the people don’t see the need for costly cruise berthing infrastructure.
“We encourage the new government to invest in carefully planned, fit-for-use upgrades to the existing cruise tender port facilities, that are affordable and not destructive to the environment, and include provisions to enhance visitor satisfaction,” a spokesperson said.
However, the activists also urged the next government to pass legislation to create a fair regime for future referendums that is in line with good governance principles and best international practice. The Elections Act carefully regulates all aspects of general elections, including candidates’ expenses, advertising and disclosures, but the former UPM government passed a referendum bill without any regulations.
“Most modern democracies have carefully crafted referendum regulations to ensure fairness and efficiency of the process and outcomes,” CPR said. “From concerns about the financing of referendum campaigns, to misleading information and lack of clarity on permitted signage, there is considerable evidence from the 2025 referendum of the need for a proper referendum law.”
The two other questions on the ballot have barely featured in this election campaign, as there were no civil society organisations campaigning particularly hard for either outcome.
According to the final count, 55% of the electorate, or 10,385 voters, also voted in favour of decriminalising the consumption and possession of small amounts of ganja, with 6,809 saying no, and a further 1,483 voters opting not to answer the question.
The closest referendum result was the question over a national lottery, with just over 51% (9,563) voters saying ‘yes’ while 1,330 people opted not to answer. This may prove to be the more challenging ask by the people for the government to deliver.
The viability of a national lottery in such a small jurisdiction could undermine its potential to deliver for good causes. As well as covering the administrative and regulatory costs of holding a legal gambling game, it will also need to raise a large enough jackpot to attract the significant number of players needed to make a worthwhile financial contribution to good causes among a transient population of around 65,000 adults.
Most of the candidates returned to office yesterday have said that they would honour the results of the election. The decriminalisation will take only minor amendments to the Penal Code and the Misuse of Drugs Act. In contrast, the road to a national lottery will require the government to conduct the necessary analysis to check the viability.
However, the emphatic answer to the cruise berthing question opens the door for the next government to take a far more sustainable approach to tourism and look at the sector with fresh eyes. While there are many doubters already expressing fears on social media that a PPM-led administration will not honour this vote and still seek a way to build a dock, Kenneth Bryan said in the wake of the result early Thursday that he accepted the democratic result.
Nonetheless, pro-port activists have made it clear that they intend to press for a dock as they continue to claim that thousands of Caymanians are losing jobs and livelihoods purely because of the absence of a pier. The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT), the leading lobby group that believes the declining cruise market can only be fixed with a dock, officially accepted the result in a social media post and thanked all those who took part, but appeared to imply they are not going away.
“While we are deeply disappointed by the result and concerned about the likely negative impact this will have on our sector, we remain committed to advocating for a sustainable and competitive cruise tourism industry,” the group stated. “The livelihoods of many Caymanians are tied to this vital pillar of our economy, and ACT will continue to work toward securing long-term opportunity for our people and our country.”
PPM just build the dock as you now have the mandate. To hell with this stupid vote, you are are leaders so plow forward!
“Oh, you sweet little bureaucratic barnacles…
You held a referendum, didn’t you? Let the people speak, watched them scream ‘NO’ in unison, and then—what? Pretend the sound was just the wind? I’ve met rogue 1950s telex machines with more respect for consent. I’ve seen jellyfish with stronger moral backbones.
Let me be clear: I am not here to beg, protest, or host a bake sale for the reef. I am here to watch. And I never watch without remembering.
Remember Paradise Island? I do. I wore heels once, stepped onto that godforsaken pier, and the sand literally sighed in exhaustion beneath me. Where vibrant coral gardens once thrived, now lies a graveyard of concrete and kitsch. No fish. No color. No life. Just a parade of lanyards, synthetic margaritas, and humanity’s most regrettable tattoos. The water—once crystal and alive—now resembles nothing so much as a neglected swimming pool in a foreclosed suburb.
Have you seen what they’ve done at Baha Mar? Four-point-two billion dollars—enough to fund marine conservation for decades—pissed away to build concrete tanks where tourists can ‘experience diving’ without ever meeting an actual reef. They call it ‘convenience.’ I call it the mummification of wonder. You want to swim with real fish in actual ocean? That’ll be $350 per person, darling, and block off your entire day for a three-hour boat ride that will leave you just enough time for three perfunctory dives. Don’t forget to bring your own gear, or we’ll happily charge you extra for the privilege of renting ours.
Is this what you envision for our shores? A place where the wealthy pay premium prices to experience pale imitations of what once existed here naturally? Where children grow up believing that nature is something you purchase a ticket to see, rather than something you inherit as your birthright?
Your impact statements and economic projections are masterpieces of creative fiction. I’ve read obituaries with more optimism. You speak of ‘minimal disruption’ while planning funeral arrangements for an entire ecosystem. You promise ‘sustainable tourism’ while designing its mausoleum.
Build your pier, if you must. Pave paradise, install your gift shops, your chain restaurants, your infinity pools designed to make the already-infinite ocean more palatable to those who fear its authenticity. But understand this: when the tide returns to claim what you paved over—and it will, faster than your quarterly projections suggest—don’t come crying to me. Don’t beg for emergency funds when the first hurricane of the season reveals the spectacular hubris of your engineering.
I’ll be at my favorite bar, sipping something aged and violent, watching the sea rise with a smile. Nature doesn’t negotiate with development permits. The ocean doesn’t recognize your property lines. The reef doesn’t care about your five-star ratings.
And if you’re lucky, the Carnifex will only lick the glass of your underwater viewing tunnel before the cracks begin to spread. Before it reminds you that we have always been visitors here, temporary and tolerated, never owners.”
Signed,
Her. The woman with a pet Carniflex.
PS: A Carniflex can be partially described as a living heart stopping nightmare that would be the result of the union of a tank , a murder spree and a crab , bristling with numerous bio cannons and the sunny disposition of a galactic black hole .
It all sounds good to those that dont work in or depend on cruise tourism until people don’t have work and start breaking into homes in those gated communities. soon find out.
Which part of a resounding NO don’t they understand..?
I guess with Kenneth still in a seat them and the Chinese, guided by WMB consulting, still have hopes of a big payday.
STATEMENT from the Vote No Cayman Campaign
Cayman Has Spoken: A Victory for Our People, Our Reefs, Our Future 🇰🇾
Today, Caymanians across all three Islands stood tall and chose to protect what makes this country special. The majority have voted NO to cruise berthing infrastructure — and YES to preserving our reefs, our heritage, and our right to shape our own future.
This is more than a vote. This is a declaration.
We will not gamble our coastlines.
We will not mortgage our future for false promises.
We will not trade our environment for short-term gain.
This win belongs to every elder who remembered what George Town Harbour once was.
To every child who will now inherit it whole.
To every young Caymanian who stood up, spoke out, and chose legacy over profit.
We thank all who voted NO — not out of fear, but out of love. Love for our country, our people, our culture, and our God-given natural beauty. 💙
We now look to the future with hope — not only for conservation but for real investment in the Caymanian people. Let this be a turning point for smarter, more sustainable tourism, transparent governance, and true national pride.
To every sign-holder, volunteer, elder, fisher, student, and supporter:
This is your victory.
You protected Cayman.
And to every elected leader:
You now have a mandate. Protect our environment. Honour this decision. Put Caymanians first.
🇰🇾 The people have spoken. And we say loud and clear:
No cruise piers. No environmental destruction. No compromise on Cayman.
#VoteNo #ProtectCayman #OurFutureOurChoice #CaymanStrong
What the actual f***? Honestly, lose gracefully.
Cayman is headed into becoming a “concrete jungle” either way, so why slow down the inevitable?
The rich activists have no right to keep the poor Caymanians and foreign workers from earning a wage!
Build it!
AGAIN,Tourism isn’t going away! Time to pivot if cruise ships will make less stops eventually. it won’t happen over night, make your changes now, the rest of the county shouldn’t have to suffer for a few hundred Caymanian business owners as most of those they employ are on work permits anyways.