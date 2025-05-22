Prison officer found not guilty in misconduct case

Derron Watson outside the courthouse with family and friends after the verdict

(CNS): Derron Winston Watson, a senior long-serving officer in the prison service, was acquitted on Thursday of misconduct in public office in relation to an allegation that he smuggled 55 grams of ganja into HMP Northward last year. A well-respected local officer with a previous exemplary record over two decades, Watson was caught with the drugs going into the men’s jail. But he denied smuggling, claiming he had been coerced into taking the drugs by unknown armed gunmen.

It took the jury just a few hours to return with a not guilty majority verdict following a trial that lasted just over a week, in which the jury heard from Watson and several others witnesses, one of whom had seen the unknown gunmen at the officer’s home on the night he was forced to take the contraband.

Fearing for his life and unable to trust his superiors at the prison, Watson failed to report the incident and instead took the drugs into the prison as ordered by the two men, who had forced him at gunpoint to take the package the night before, threatening his life.

His defence lawyer, Amelia Fosuhene from Bradys, argued during the trial that Watson was a victim of coercion rather than a willing participant in drug smuggling, and produced a long list of witnesses, including former deputy premier Kenneth Bryan MP, to attest to Watson’s strong moral character. Members of his church and his tight-knit family also supported the prison officer in his case.

Following the verdict, Watson was very emotional as he thanked the jury, the judge and God, as well as the large group of family and friends who were at the court.

After the jury was dismissed and the court calmed, Justice Emma Peters, who presided over the case, commented that Watson, who has been suspended on full pay since he was charged, may not be a suitable candidate to be reinstated to his former job.

In an unusual observation from the bench, she pointed out that during the course of the trial and when giving evidence, Watson had made his disdain for prison management and some of his colleagues plain and consideration should be given about his return to the job.

Fosuhene, who made no comment about the non-legal comments from the judge, said she was very pleased that her client had been acquitted.