Police warn ‘buyers beware’ of rent and sale scams

(CNS): The RCIPS is drawing attention to scams on social media and in classified websites such as EcayTrade and is advising the public to remain vigilant when looking to buy or rent properties and vehicles. Police said con merchants are falsely advertising apartments and vehicles at unusually low prices. Victims of the fraudulent ads are asked to make advance payments or deposits, including shipping costs in the case of vehicles.

The RCIPS said in a press release that it is currently looking into a number of reports, but believes that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. “Anyone who believes they may have been affected is strongly encouraged to report the matter to the police.”

The public is urged to exercise caution, especially with offers that appear too good to be true, and avoid sending any money for property rentals or vehicle purchases without first verifying the legitimacy of the offer. This includes viewing the property or vehicle in person and ensuring all transactions are traceable and legitimate.

Anyone with information regarding these or other financial scams is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.