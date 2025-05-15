Police seek info on car related to Myles case

Judiann Myles

(CNS): The RCIPS is still waiting for forensic reports relating to the cause of death of Judiann Myles (47), whose body was found in a burnt-out vehicle in a remote part of the Lookout Gardens area of Bodden Town last month. Inspector Dian Dyer-Alexander told the press on Wednesday that the matter is an active, high-priority case. She asked the public for any information they may have on a white sedan with a black hood seen around the area in April.

The senior officer said that while the cause of death of the head of CIMA’s anti-money laundering unit has not been confirmed, the police are still treating this as an open case. But they do know that the SUV she was found in was deliberately set ablaze, and the police are seeking more information on the vehicle.

“We are particularly interested in any information related to a white sedan-type motor car with a black hood… that may have been in and around the Lookout Gardens area on the afternoon of April 3rd,” she said. “We thank the public for their support and cooperation so far, and it would be really, really helpful if we could get some information around that vehicle.”

The investigation has involved many local and international forensic experts “to get to the bottom of what exactly happened to Ms Myles,” Inspector Dyer-Alexander said, adding that a forensic pathologist, a forensic anthropologist and a forensic fire investigator are all involved in the case.

The police are still reviewing CCTV footage from at least 29 different locations, as well as all of the accounts taken from potential witnesses and the forensic evidence that has been gathered so far. She said that a formal classification for the investigation would be determined once the police have all the forensic findings, including outstanding toxicology and trauma assessments.

The inspector also told the press that a number of “people of interest” have been interviewed during the course of the inquiry so far, but they have been essentially cleared of suspicion at this stage.