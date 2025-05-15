Police seek info on car related to Myles case
(CNS): The RCIPS is still waiting for forensic reports relating to the cause of death of Judiann Myles (47), whose body was found in a burnt-out vehicle in a remote part of the Lookout Gardens area of Bodden Town last month. Inspector Dian Dyer-Alexander told the press on Wednesday that the matter is an active, high-priority case. She asked the public for any information they may have on a white sedan with a black hood seen around the area in April.
The senior officer said that while the cause of death of the head of CIMA’s anti-money laundering unit has not been confirmed, the police are still treating this as an open case. But they do know that the SUV she was found in was deliberately set ablaze, and the police are seeking more information on the vehicle.
“We are particularly interested in any information related to a white sedan-type motor car with a black hood… that may have been in and around the Lookout Gardens area on the afternoon of April 3rd,” she said. “We thank the public for their support and cooperation so far, and it would be really, really helpful if we could get some information around that vehicle.”
The investigation has involved many local and international forensic experts “to get to the bottom of what exactly happened to Ms Myles,” Inspector Dyer-Alexander said, adding that a forensic pathologist, a forensic anthropologist and a forensic fire investigator are all involved in the case.
The police are still reviewing CCTV footage from at least 29 different locations, as well as all of the accounts taken from potential witnesses and the forensic evidence that has been gathered so far. She said that a formal classification for the investigation would be determined once the police have all the forensic findings, including outstanding toxicology and trauma assessments.
The inspector also told the press that a number of “people of interest” have been interviewed during the course of the inquiry so far, but they have been essentially cleared of suspicion at this stage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the major incident room on the Major Incident Room at 649-2930, or provide tips anonymously via Cayman Crime Stoppers at www.caymancrimestoppers.com
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention
I’m not suggesting anything!!
But its not without the realms of possibility
when I was a police officer I dealt with two suicides in private vehicles that the person purposely ignited the car they were in wiith accelarant!
Tragic nevertheless
6:03 pm Is it not beyond the realms of possibility that those two ‘suicides’ were murders that were not properly investigated. Just two more unsolved murders.
XXXX, best keep your interfering self silent when you don’t know crap. I, a senior citizen, had just had an outpatient procedure at the hospital. I did not block any parking from anyone as 3 other similar spaces were available. You would have seen that I had actually backed out of the spot when the grazing Orifice passed. I was already out of the spot, which I was entitled to use under the circumstances, that’s why I didn’t stop for the moron orifice.
I guess I need a handicap sticker for a minor operation.
Get a life! Or go work for useless RCIPS, you seem like a nice fit!
Mr. Anonymous, who is identified in another publication.
Were you REALLY entitled to use it? Or are you just a teeny bit entitled?
Oh so you admit you blocked the disabled space and that you didn’t stop for the police officer?
Wow. You deserve every bit of that ticket! Go pay your fine and hush.
You aren’t entitled to park in ANY disabled space without a disabled badge. You are 50% delusional. 50% entitled. I hope your next outpatient prodecure adresses that.
Back to the original topic at hand. I hope and pray that justice is served for Ms. Myles, her friend, family and co-workers. It may take time but justice will be served.
Lazy ass RCIPS, always go for low hanging fruit! Parking offenses, smoking one spliff, etc.
Ignore murders, burglaries, public corruption, drunken politicians, cyclists without lights at night (dangerous to themselves), illegal dumping and littering, anything which involves a little work.
Useless Orifices!
I can’t help but speculate as to who’s money trail she was following.
This setting up nicely to be another unsolved murder and to be ruled by corners court as death by misadventure! No law in order and no order in the law!
Let me remind the public the Justice for female victims is not a priority no matter how they twist this Anna, Kerran, Eva and many others and had not been for Estella friends she would have been add to this absolutely outrageous Bullshit going on here. Even when these perpetrators are convicted of these horrendous crimes against women you have these ridiculous advocates and admirers in government pushing for these menaces and dangerous criminals to be let out and not deported from these shores. who are just as sick as them. No justice for women and we are never supported contrary to their political chants and signs.
RCIPS performance in most things, but particularly this case, is Disgusting! Capital D!!
Meanwhile, 3 RCIPS officers in 2 vehicles had the time and effort to follow me from GT Hospital to Kirk’s parking lot to issue me a parking ticket.
Get your priorities straight RCIP Circus!!
Believe me when I say this, your poor parking choices will not impact this investigation.
You could also look at it this way, if you hadn’t parked illegally, those 2 units may have been able to deal with something else, too.
Don’t park in the disabled space then and you wouldn’t have got a parking ticket! I was there at the hospital and watched the whole thing and saw you drive off from the officer! What YOU did was capital D DISGUSTING!
I am glad they stopped you and gave you a ticket. You deserve it for selfishly blocking a disabled parking space from someone who truly needs it!
And pull over for the Police so they didn’t have to follow you! You are the problem Mr. Anonymous!
Are they serious? The owner of that car will discard of it now.
Majority of these types of crimes are committed by persons known to the victim. It is not common for someone to just murder a random stranger. I am quite certain if phone records/ social media are examined the culprit or culprits will be brought to justice.Please RCIPS do not turn this into another cold case, work on behalf of the deceased and the family and bring them Justice.
6 weeks later? What a joke the police are in this country. We didn’t need them to tell us the fire was deliberate, a certain group from a neighbouring island is known for murder in this style. It’s not hard to put two and two together. XXXX Figure it out idiots.