Police find loaded gun after street drug bust

(CNS): A 29-year-old man from George Town was remanded in custody after he was charged with the possession of a loaded gun and drug offences following a street drug bust in George Town, Friday. The man was arrested outside a restaurant on Shedden Road on suspicion of dealing ganja along with a 22-year-old West Bay man. But when police searched the George Town man’s home, they found the gun and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine.

He was then charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. A 29-year-old woman who was also at the George Town residence at the time of the search has been charged with the same offences but was bailed.

While the 22-year-old West Bay man was arrested for ganja offences, nothing further was found during a search of his home, and the police did not indicate that he had been charged.