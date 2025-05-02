Police arrest 49 in warrant drive
(CNS): While most of Cayman was deeply absorbed in the election campaign last month, RCIPS officers conducted an island-wide warrant drive on 16 and 24 April, aiming to identify and arrest people with outstanding offences. These included fines, default of payments, and a failure to appear for court bail.
On Wednesday, 16 April, police went looking for people with 41 outstanding warrants across Grand Cayman and arrested 25 offenders or those who failed to pay traffic fines.
On the Brac, five warrants were conducted, and four people were arrested. The fifth warrant was recalled. On Thursday, 24 April, another 14 arrests were made in Grand Cayman.
“Due to the success of this month’s warrant drive, and with further warrants outstanding, we plan to commit the team of officers assembled for this task to dedicate a couple of days each month to pursue offenders and bring persons before the court to have their cases addressed,” said Superintendent Wendy Parchment, adding that anyone in doubt about outstanding court matters should call their local police station to find out and ensure there are no suprises.
“Otherwise, our message is simple: if you have fines to pay or matters with the court, please rectify them as soon as possible so you can avoid a visit from one of our officers,” Parchment added.
Could it be possible to do the same with the spouses that fail to pay alimonies in other jurisdictions ? The results might be quite entertaining …
Can the Governor order the Police back to work? Covid is over!
the Police need to power to impound vehicles when they catch drivers with no license or insurance, until the fines are paid.
At the moment they are caught, fined by the court, and then drive off in their still unlicensed car, and ignore the fine.
This has led to the 40% of cars on Cayman’s roads being uninsured.
The rest of us then have to pay increasing insurance costs, to cover the same repeat offenders.
How about a custodial sentence for repeat offenders.
And Hit and Run drivers should NOT be granted bail, as they have already proved they are a flight risk, by fleeing the scene of the accident.
Cool. Now do the roads.
My highlight of the week was a red Ford Expedition with a red LED strip on the hood, and front lights set to red, too. Obviously it was on the old style plates. I’d give a description of the driver, but beyond ‘stupid’ I can’t expand as the vehicle has dark tint.
In second, Japanese ELF pickup, overloaded with sand, one brake light, and no number plate.
Wow, they showed up to work twice in one quarter? The shit-winds of change are a-blowin’, Bo-bandy!
Right Randy.