Police arrest 49 in warrant drive

(CNS): While most of Cayman was deeply absorbed in the election campaign last month, RCIPS officers conducted an island-wide warrant drive on 16 and 24 April, aiming to identify and arrest people with outstanding offences. These included fines, default of payments, and a failure to appear for court bail.

On Wednesday, 16 April, police went looking for people with 41 outstanding warrants across Grand Cayman and arrested 25 offenders or those who failed to pay traffic fines.

On the Brac, five warrants were conducted, and four people were arrested. The fifth warrant was recalled. On Thursday, 24 April, another 14 arrests were made in Grand Cayman.

“Due to the success of this month’s warrant drive, and with further warrants outstanding, we plan to commit the team of officers assembled for this task to dedicate a couple of days each month to pursue offenders and bring persons before the court to have their cases addressed,” said Superintendent Wendy Parchment, adding that anyone in doubt about outstanding court matters should call their local police station to find out and ensure there are no suprises.

“Otherwise, our message is simple: if you have fines to pay or matters with the court, please rectify them as soon as possible so you can avoid a visit from one of our officers,” Parchment added.