Panton takes a back seat to ensure female minister
(CNS): Allegations made by Opposition Leader Joey Hew that Wayne Panton is not in Cabinet because he is under investigation are not true. Panton has confirmed to CNS that he is sitting on the backbench to ensure that there is at least one woman in the National Coalition for Caymanians (NCFC) Cabinet.
Members of the PPM recently filed a complaint about the leak of documents describing why Chris Saunders was fired from Panton’s government in March 2023. The governor’s office has told CNS that this complaint was passed on to the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB).
Panton told CNS that he is more than happy to take the role of parliamentary secretary supporting Ebanks-Wilks as sustainability minister and other important portfolios. The former premier said he wanted to see a woman in Cabinet, which meant that one of the men had to make the sacrifice, and despite his extensive experience, he didn’t mind not having a seat.
He said he would still be an active member of caucus and would help deliver the new government policy through his role as a PS to multiple ministries.
However, the day after the election, Hew circulated a voice note (see below) about the formation of the new government in which he indicated that Panton was not a member of Cabinet because he is under investigation.
It is understood that shortly before the elections, the PPM made a complaint about this alleged leak on behalf of Saunders, who claimed that his personal information was exposed and therefore could be the subject of a data breach investigation by the OMB.
However, there is no indication that Panton is the subject of any investigation.
The document that Saunders and the PPM are complaining about is a memo from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to the Premier’s Office outlining the complaints against Saunders, which CNS has also posted below.
The memo makes it clear that a number of female public servants, who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed they had been sexually harassed by Saunders, who was at the time the deputy premier and minister of finance and labour. The women had filed complaints as a result of the trauma and concern his alleged behaviour had caused, and the DG had directly called on Panton to take action. After a short internal inquiry, Panton then fired Saunders from Cabinet.
Since then, Saunders has consistently denied that the women’s complaints were the reason why he left the PACT government. He has blamed the governor, policy differences between him and Panton, and other issues relating to undefined ‘powers’ that wanted to be rid of him because he represented the people above special interests.
CNS has learned that over the ensuing years, Saunders has made several attempts to learn the identities of the women who had filed complaints against him, including through FOI requests.
Saunders and his opposition colleagues who made the complaint more than two years ago are now crying foul about the leak of the memo from Manderson. The leaked document made its way to social media, and Sandra Hill, the host of Cayman Marl Road, recently read from the document and also posted screenshots of it during one of her morning shows.
Hill said she found the memo on her car windshield and exposed it as part of her work as a member of the media. Subsequently, the OMB contacted Hill, implying that she was involved in a data breach because she was a data controller, which is incorrect. The data controllers in this case were the deputy governor’s office and the premier’s office.
Deputy Ombudsman-Information Rights Diaina Sipos wrote that the memo contains Saunders’ personal data. However, it’s not clear how this could be the case since the memo relates to how, as a minister who works directly for the people of the Cayman Islands, he had conducted himself — information that is decidedly in the public interest and something that the people, as his employers, should all have been made aware of.
At the time Saunders was fired, Panton stated that this was in relation to his harassment of civil servants. Therefore, there was very little in the memo that was not already in the public domain.
Although Hill was acting in her capacity as a journalist, the OMB tried to imply that she is somehow culpable of mishandling data or breaking the law, even when the memo relates to an elected minister misconducting himself in public office — something the Data Protection Act was not designed to protect and which is supported in Common Law.
See the relevant documents below:
Category: Politics, Private Sector Oversight
Let’s call a spade a spade: it’s not CNS, Compass, or any of the professional media outlets engaging in these vicious personal attacks it’s Cayman Marl Road. Time and again, CMR and Sandra Hill have used their platform to target political opponents, critics, or anyone who doesn’t align with Wayne Panton or his allies.
This isn’t journalism. It’s targeted harassment, driven by personal agendas and political loyalty. While other media stick to facts and accountability, CMR operates more like a political attack dog, pushing one-sided narratives, leaking sensitive information, and publicly smearing individuals without proof or balance.
It’s time for the public and the authorities to step in. The use of social media to defame and destroy reputations with unverified claims and personal vendettas must be addressed. This isn’t freedom of speech it’s character assassination.
We need real laws with real consequences. This should not be treated as a civil matter, it’s a criminal one. Once a formal complaint is filed, the Royal Cayman Islands Police must investigate and act. Mandatory jail sentences should be considered for those who abuse their platforms to cause harm.
People’s lives are being torn apart, children are dying by suicide, families are breaking down, and mental health is deteriorating because of this toxic environment. Enough is enough.
What do Heather Bodden and Christopher Saunders have in common They are the two biggest political Frauds in the Cayman Islands just like Porn promising everything delivering absolutely nothing for their constituents both elected by a bunch of fool fool clannish voters !
Panton maybe a Gentleman but as a Butterfly Circle Resident I can’t honestly say that for his sidekick feather Bodden all in for high society friends and family members in her district and uses others to deceive voters that she looks out for the community when Infact she doesn’t . Yet you Savannah and newlands voters keep buying this BS every time mostly because of who she is affiliated with . This election you had the opportunity to finally make a change but chose Status Quo over a complete Fraud in Savannah. See how much they need unnah now !
When will people realize that Wayne Panton’s most significant extension is Franz? Go back to Walkers, training, appointments, placement in Government, and who got run over. Stop being fooled because you are being manipulated.
Why would Joey go out on a limb for someone with these sexual harassment accusations against him?
Is he ignoring that issue and getting caught up in whether or not this is a breach of the data protection act?
Everyone of them deserve each other Saunders Hew Panton and Bodden all in it for themselves and their Families all Flakes and fakes pretending to care using people to get elected and paying pure lip service about they helping the community . You ever notice how selective they are with their praises highlighting those loyalists and ignoring others. If some you only knew the contempt these elected so called political pariahs have for the common folks you won’t waste your vote on them ! Their idea of community only consist of them and their inner circle.
Berry Drive you are absolutely right they are both Cheesy and are a real joke ! Both are real Diamonnnnds ! Yeah right LMAO!
Joey is working hard laying the foundation for the coup that will soon displace him. There are several who would like the extra pay and more prominent platform that the Leader of the Opposition has.
The main thing I get from this is that Saunders was still able to be re-elected, and that Hew would work with him.
Disgusting people.
Honorable Hew & Saunders, do not let these haters distract you. Get back the power and show them how Cayman must be. PPM for life!
Adding insult to 73% of the voting public who , at the polls, demonstrated that they did NOT want a government of Joey, Kenneth, Jujudas, tooDumb, and Saunders.
Get used to that and allow our chosen and democratically elected government to get on with it.
Joey is showing us all who he really is with this constant nonsense and crying. He made massive errors in desperation for power by brining Ken and Ju back in to PPM. He has twice at least now failed to form a government when the opportunity was presenting. He should stop listening to his close friends or advisors and realize his time is up and should step down. PPM if they wish to continue need overhaul. Although for me i am happy to see l’il joey continue doing his thing if it means PPM and their realtor and developer backers stay away from power.
Should we not have been informed about the contents of the letter?
Is Chris, as an MP not paid by the public purse?
We are the employer and Chris is our employee. When the letter was written it should have been made public. So much for Standards in Public Life.
That is what we Caymanians must understand and explain to younger voters: Every single MP works for us. We respect them as fellow Caymanians, but no one should ask the civil service to cover up anything for any of them.
Panton is the biggest bully on island. Sandy does most of his dirty work.
100% those two make me sick! He’s anything but a gentleman and no amount of propaganda can change that fact
Saunders is as fake as that island Jewelers diamond commercials with those two Cinderella sisters dressed up in red with their Diamonnnds! foolishness
Even fake diamonds have some value…Chis is wutless.
He is also. Very dangerous…to be watched very carefully to check his ambitions of Independence.
Joey Hew continues to be tone deaf.
Read the room and do your job of representing your constituency and making Cayman a better place to live.
We don’t have time for politricks and division.
Has he been investigated for what transpired at the scene of a certain single vehicle accident yet? If not, why not?
tokenism at cabinet level is the last thing cayman needs right now.
Tokenism is Wayne-o’s specialty. Just ask Heather the Dredger.
Much respect, Mr. Wayne. I have observed how you conduct yourself — at least on the Sister Islands. You have always been fair, insofar as I’ve observed.
I think when the Coup d’état was engaged against you, it broke your heart. You know, I hope and pray that we all get that which we deserve. That would balance the scale, and perhaps make you whole. Thank you for taking the back bench to ensure a bit of parity. All best, Sir.
Pants on FIRE Panton
Pant-on fire 🔥
What rubbish! I am a female professional who had to work with Panton previously and he constantly disrespecting women coworkers by being condescending. I do not buy this for one second.
Cool story. If what you say is true, name yourself and let us see. Otherwise, it’s just propaganda.
And be further victimized by Panton and his paid team of bullies? No thanks, I’ll pass.
I am also a female professional who worked closely with him for years and he was never condescending or disrespectful to anyone, let alone women. I call bullsh*t on your story.
Ditto.
There are trolls.
And there are AHole Trolls!👿
Sigh, Ombuds, get it right. Otherwise you give Marl Road the high ground. And make it look like you’re more worried about covering up than uncovering a leak. (Regardless of our opinion of this particular leak.)
“Deputy Ombudsman-Information Rights Diaina Sipos wrote that the memo contains Saunders’ personal data. However, it’s not clear how this could be the case since the memo relates to how, as a minister who works directly for the people of the Cayman Islands, he had conducted himself — information that is decidedly in the public interest and something that the people, as his employers, should all have been made aware of.”
@CNS, just because there is public interest in this information doesn’t mean it doesn’t still constitute personal data (defined in the DPA as “data relating to a living individual who can be identified”).
Also just because it’s his personal data doesn’t mean it cannot be published.
Exactly correct. So much of the reporting on this story has been embarrassingly wrong on what the law says. The Ombudsman did not help themselves by the way they wrote to CMR either.
what a dangerous time we live in. A man’s character can be destroyed and finances ruined without ever knowing who his accusers are.
What a dangerous time we live in. Powerful men think they can do whatever they like and terrorise women without consequences – and also think they have the right to find out who they are so they can terrorise them again.
And now these “powerful” people are being exposed and even more people know about Saunders.
At the same time Joey hasn’t done himself any favors by showing everyone who he really is , and what he’s willing to do for power.
Enjoy the ride Joey, your new best friends will soon turn on you.
A few years ago, when #metoo was still in its infancy, I was in the presence of an older male professional when he said “I don’t even want to be alone in the office with female colleagues anymore because I don’t want to be accused of anything”. I thought, what an a-hole. Your comment smacks of a similar ignorance. The way I see it, keep your nose clean by treating everyone with respect and you won’t have to worry about allegations of harassment.
Just what character of this man are you speaking about?
The former premier said he wanted to see a woman in Cabinet, which meant that one of the men had to make the sacrifice. WOW. very selfless of you Wayne.
Saunders is a predator, pervert and a bully. That Joey would defend him in his disgusting mistreatment of women has caused me to lose what little respect I had left for him.
I know of what I speak. I have been targeted by Saunders. The people who know him best and those with the misfortune to have worked with him know that every allegation made against him was true. And I am certain there are more that have never been told because of fear. He is a bully supported by other bullies. Out of these 3 men – Saunders, Hew and Panton – Wayne is the ONLY one with ethics and integrity.
He form a government with McKeeva Bush who has had many allegations before then. I swear you please have selective memories.
Rubbish! If any elected official harasses anyone, a government spokesperson should formally advise us of the situation and let us know that steps are being taken, or have been taken, to ensure that said official faces the consequences, whatever they may be. Government is the board of directors and we, the electorate, are the stakeholders. Please, stop covering people’s backsides! Government’s loyalty must be to the people, first and foremost.
Joey Hew, PPM and Saunders are all trying everything they can to wreck the government and ultimately the Cayman Islands. This is because there big money developer handlers are very upset and screaming at the stooges to get to it. Thank goodness the Cayman majority got rid of PPM and all these rotten people. How about getting some long overdue investigations going on them and all their crap they have been pulling over the years.
Joey prob doing it for Dart and developers money.
Saunders doing it out of hate and spite with his ultimate goal of divide and rule by his people.
Did anyone ask Wayne whether he leaked this information to Cayman Marl Road?
And risk him having to answer?
Panton was asked the question, I watched the the exchange, and he emphatically denied the suggestion/accusation.
I believe Panton….who has nothing to gain , and have considerable disdain for Saunders and Hew for their sleazy attempts to destabilize the peoples choice of government.
He was asked the question on a trashy platform which he openly admits to paying hush money to.
Have a real journalist ask him. Or better yet, put him under oath.
We do not have any journalists here only paid sensationalists
Fair enough
If any of you believe this story, I have some land for sale. Drive to the Everglades, take the first left when your car hits water, it’s 20 acres to your left and right. I am selling it because I want the women fish to hide in your stuck car.