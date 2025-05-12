Panton takes a back seat to ensure female minister

Then-deputy premier Chris Saunders (left) and then-premier Wayne Panton at a press briefing in 2022

(CNS): Allegations made by Opposition Leader Joey Hew that Wayne Panton is not in Cabinet because he is under investigation are not true. Panton has confirmed to CNS that he is sitting on the backbench to ensure that there is at least one woman in the National Coalition for Caymanians (NCFC) Cabinet.

Members of the PPM recently filed a complaint about the leak of documents describing why Chris Saunders was fired from Panton’s government in March 2023. The governor’s office has told CNS that this complaint was passed on to the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB).

Panton told CNS that he is more than happy to take the role of parliamentary secretary supporting Ebanks-Wilks as sustainability minister and other important portfolios. The former premier said he wanted to see a woman in Cabinet, which meant that one of the men had to make the sacrifice, and despite his extensive experience, he didn’t mind not having a seat.

He said he would still be an active member of caucus and would help deliver the new government policy through his role as a PS to multiple ministries.

However, the day after the election, Hew circulated a voice note (see below) about the formation of the new government in which he indicated that Panton was not a member of Cabinet because he is under investigation.

It is understood that shortly before the elections, the PPM made a complaint about this alleged leak on behalf of Saunders, who claimed that his personal information was exposed and therefore could be the subject of a data breach investigation by the OMB.

However, there is no indication that Panton is the subject of any investigation.

The document that Saunders and the PPM are complaining about is a memo from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to the Premier’s Office outlining the complaints against Saunders, which CNS has also posted below.

The memo makes it clear that a number of female public servants, who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed they had been sexually harassed by Saunders, who was at the time the deputy premier and minister of finance and labour. The women had filed complaints as a result of the trauma and concern his alleged behaviour had caused, and the DG had directly called on Panton to take action. After a short internal inquiry, Panton then fired Saunders from Cabinet.

Since then, Saunders has consistently denied that the women’s complaints were the reason why he left the PACT government. He has blamed the governor, policy differences between him and Panton, and other issues relating to undefined ‘powers’ that wanted to be rid of him because he represented the people above special interests.

CNS has learned that over the ensuing years, Saunders has made several attempts to learn the identities of the women who had filed complaints against him, including through FOI requests.

Saunders and his opposition colleagues who made the complaint more than two years ago are now crying foul about the leak of the memo from Manderson. The leaked document made its way to social media, and Sandra Hill, the host of Cayman Marl Road, recently read from the document and also posted screenshots of it during one of her morning shows.

Hill said she found the memo on her car windshield and exposed it as part of her work as a member of the media. Subsequently, the OMB contacted Hill, implying that she was involved in a data breach because she was a data controller, which is incorrect. The data controllers in this case were the deputy governor’s office and the premier’s office.

Deputy Ombudsman-Information Rights Diaina Sipos wrote that the memo contains Saunders’ personal data. However, it’s not clear how this could be the case since the memo relates to how, as a minister who works directly for the people of the Cayman Islands, he had conducted himself — information that is decidedly in the public interest and something that the people, as his employers, should all have been made aware of.

At the time Saunders was fired, Panton stated that this was in relation to his harassment of civil servants. Therefore, there was very little in the memo that was not already in the public domain.

Although Hill was acting in her capacity as a journalist, the OMB tried to imply that she is somehow culpable of mishandling data or breaking the law, even when the memo relates to an elected minister misconducting himself in public office — something the Data Protection Act was not designed to protect and which is supported in Common Law.

See the relevant documents below:

Memo from DG Franz Manderson to then-premier Wayne Panton, 20 March 2023