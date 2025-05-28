Ombudsman opens probe into detention centre

RCIPS detention centre in George Town

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has begun a formal Own-Motion Investigation into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre at Fairbanks, which is operated by the RCIPS, after receiving a number of complaints about it. In a release, the OMB said that other serious concerns had also been raised, including injuries to prisoners and drug use at the centre, prompting the office to open an investigation beyond the original complaints.

The CIDC is a collection of cells and rooms where people arrested by the police and other local law enforcement agencies are held temporarily before being bailed, released or remanded to HMP Northward.

The OMB said its Complaints Division has investigated some public complaints and received preliminary information about other concerns, primarily related to the safety and administrative processes at the CIDC. After reviewing some of the details brought to her office, Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone decided that a further investigation was warranted.

“Given the seriousness of some of the incidents, including some where prisoners have been injured or consumed dangerous quantities of drugs while in police custody, we are compelled to review the issues at a broader level with the objective of improving safety for both the prisoners and police officers,” she said in the release.

The Complaints (Maladministration) Act, section 11, states that the OMB can only start an investigation after it has received a written complaint unless “there are reasons of special importance which makes investigation by the Ombudsman desirable in the public interest”.

“Given the number of incidents at CIDC in a relatively short period, along with the fact that the CIDC manages individuals who can be amongst either the most dangerous, or the most vulnerable, in society, I believe there is significant public interest in reviewing these issues more thoroughly,” Roulstone said.

The police have been informed about the ombudsman’s concerns and the investigation. Before the investigation began, preliminary discussions took place between the OMB investigators and three senior RCIPS officers, whose input has been included in the issues identified for investigation.

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said he welcomed the investigation and would assist where required. Any recommendations from the review will form part of the continuous learning and improvement work that is undertaken across the RCIPS, he added.

The OMB explained that the findings of the investigation will be shared with the RCIPS. In some cases, preliminary recommendations may be made to Gold Command prior to the completion of the report, as warranted and at the discretion of the ombudsman. When the final report is complete, the findings will be laid in parliament.