OfReg’s ‘solar bid’ was meant to replace CON

InterEnergy solar farm in Bodden Town

(CNS): CUC delayed submitting a certificate of need (CON) for more fixed generating power because OfReg had planned to solicit bids for an additional 22.5 MW of solar as an alternative in 2021. CUC told CNS that OfReg had accepted the alternative proposal and agreed it was more appropriate than a traditional CON. However, CUC has been blamed for delaying its CON and will now have to provide more than 120MW using fossil fuels.

“OfReg undertook to run a competitive process to procure these services, and therefore it would not have been appropriate to issue a traditional CON at that time, given OfReg’s undertaking to procure the DPV plant,” CUC said this week after the dispute between OfReg and CUC over the definition of fixed power resulted in a massive blow to greening the power grid.

An appendix to CUC’s Main Agreement with the government describes the process of issuing a CON, including the evaluation of alternatives, which CUC said was the case in 2021 when the regulator announced plans for the open solar bid. However, that solicitation has not been completed and is still under competitive bid.

But CUC is now in need of more capacity as many of its diesel engines are coming to the end of their lives, while the demand for power keeps growing as the population in Cayman soars and new hotels and condos are being constructed. CUC had wanted to use solar with battery storage for this replacement and new generation in order to meet the goals of the government’s ambitious national energy policy, but OfReg has rejected that

“CUC provides below clear and convincing evidence that it has considered all reasonable alternatives to the addition of new generation for firm capacity, including energy efficiency, renewables, unit life retirements or extensions on an economic basis, and other forms of generation, and demonstrates why CUC believes that new generation is the optimal way to satisfy customer demand,” the company said after their bid to use solar to fill this generating need was turned down by OfReg for what appears to be bureaucratic reasons.

CUC said the 2024 CON submission highlights the commitment to pursuing renewable energy as an alternative to the traditional thermal generation the country has used and to advance the National Energy Policy goals.

It is not clear now what will happen with this impasse and whether or not the new government will step in to ensure that CUC can use solar plus batteries as a means of replacing old and meeting growing energy demands. The current trajectory of acquiring new diesel generators will set back the goal to achieve 100% green energy by 2045, given that the generators have a lifespan of well over 25 years.