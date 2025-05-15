‘No’ vote will protect future for youth eco-activists

The pre-election Eden Rock solidarity swim (Photo credit: @jd_345)

(CNS): The young activists from Protect Our Future are celebrating the recent ‘no’ vote for the referendum question on cruise berthing facilities last month, when 64% of those who came out to vote rejected the concept. For years, the young members of POF have spoken out against the potential project due to threats to the reefs, water quality, marine species and our long-term future.

The POF members have raised public awareness and met with policymakers, demonstrating the powerful impact of youth activism in creating real change. “The vote was more than a decision on development; it was a vote to protect Cayman’s identity and future,” a spokesperson for the non-profit organisation said.

“This referendum marks one of the most important environmental wins in Cayman’s history, not just as an environmental win, but as a powerful reminder that when a community stands together, it can protect what truly matters,” POF said.

The threat posed by berthing facilities, particularly in the George Town Harbour, where it would likely be built, was a major concern, especially since the reef system there is part of a Mission Blue Hope Spot — a special designation for marine areas that are vital to the health of our oceans. These Hope Spots are protected and celebrated around the world for their rich marine biodiversity, and the George Town Harbour is one of two in the Cayman Islands.

“For many Caymanians, this reef system is more than just a body of water; it’s where they connect with part of their home that would forever define them. Home to coral reefs and vibrant marine life, it’s a place that holds cultural, ecological, and emotional value for generations of Caymanians,” POF members stated.

While the referendum question was vague and asked only about the idea of berthing facilities rather than a specific project, the proposal put forward in 2019 during the PPM-led 2017-2021 administration was potentially particularly destructive and had raised concerns for all of Cayman’s eco-activists.

The proposal was for two piers capable of docking four large cruise ships simultaneously, including two Oasis-class vessels. The project would have required extensive dredging of around 22 acres of seabed, leading to the loss of about 12 acres of coral reef, displacing Cayman’s diverse marine life.

Environmental experts had warned that due to the sediment resuspension that would have occurred, it could have degraded water quality. This, POF said, would have destroyed “the beauty so deeply ingrained in the culture and hearts of Caymanians”.

However, POF, like many people concerned about the constant threats to Cayman’s precious marine environment, hopes that the resounding referendum result, though non-binding, has delivered the message to the new administration and ensured that the idea of berthing facilities is firmly off the table.

“This effort was only possible because our community stood together, unified in our love for the ocean. This is a major milestone, and Protect Our Future’s determination to preserve Cayman’s natural heritage remains unfaltering. We look forward to working with decision makers to create sustainable tourism strategies that not only benefit our economy, but also our environment and people,” added the young activists.

Many of the POF members were too young to vote this year, including 15-year-old Zara Majid, a POF leader. She said the country had not just voted ‘no’ to a proposed project, it voted ‘yes’ to our reefs, ‘yes’ to our future, and ‘yes’ to hope. “This is what happens when people, especially youth, believe their voices matter,” she added.