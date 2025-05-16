New lights installed as capital revamp drags on

(CNS): Officials said on Friday that the long-running George Town Revitalisation Initiative (GTRI), which has so far turned out to be largely a repaving exercise, was “moving ahead with remarkable momentum”, demonstrating the clear difference in the perception of the project between public opinion and ministry officials. Despite the agonising and extended inconvenience to businesses and road users in the capital over the last five years, the ministry appears to be oblivious to the problems it has caused.

In a press release from the planning and infrastructure ministry, which is overseeing the project, officials claimed the second phase of the “exciting improvements” was almost complete after the installation of new street lights, underground improvements and mature tree planting was carried out.

“The new street lighting will significantly improve the overall ambience of George Town, making it a more vibrant hub after dark and a welcoming place for both residents and visitors. Through key milestones, the GTRI focuses on creating an environment that fosters growth, encourages community engagement, and enhances the overall experience for the George Town area,” officials stated.

They said that with the end of construction now in sight, the public could “look forward to seeing improvements that will have a lasting, positive impact”, which they claimed would include smoother traffic flows and safer pedestrian corridors alongside modernised facilities and improved public spaces.

The ministry said that as the initiative progresses, one of the most anticipated upgrades is the transformation of the intersection at the Central Post Office, where Edward Street, Cardinal Avenue, and Main Street connect. The ministry said key stakeholders, CUC and Robson Construction, the company that secured the contract for the job, are working to complete all underground infrastructure and street enhancements.

“We are also seeing building improvements and various renovation projects take flight throughout the area, inspired by the visions of the Central Business District Enhancement Project (CBDEP),” officials claimed, despite the constant complaints and the negative impact it has had on local businesses, some of which have closed as a result of the project.

But even in the face of the significant inconvenience, the traffic issues and the shuttering of businesses, the ministry thanked its “partners for their cooperation” and thanked the public for their understanding during the phased implementation of the project.