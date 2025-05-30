NCFC proposes major immigration shake-up

Premier André Ebanks (far end), Minister Rolston Anglin (nearest), Minister Michael Myles to his right, CO Wesley Howell, DCO Danielle Roberts and Senior Policy Advisor Rolna DaCosta meet with Chamber representatives, President Omari Corbin, Past President Joanne Lawson, and executive committee member Heather Halsey

(CNS): The new coalition government has issued drafting instructions for a major shake-up of immigration legislation. Following the immediate move earlier this month to introduce term limits for non-Caymanian civil servants, the government has turned its attention to the wider issue of labour and immigration to address the failings of the existing regime. The far-reaching proposals include rules around permanent residency and enforcement.

A lengthy press release issued Thursday explained that the creation of a national workforce database and national workforce plan are among the proposals, as well as changes to work permits and their term limits, the permanent residency (PR) points system, the Right to Be Caymanian, Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC), information sharing, compliance, definitions and fees.

The PR points system will be revised to shift the focus to the impact people have on the local community rather than their ability to collect points, and the time between security residency and eligibility to apply for naturalisation will be extended.

The WORC director and boards will be given the authority to revoke certificates in the case of marriages and civil partnerships of convenience. Measures will be introduced to revoke the rights of those who break local laws to aid in their deportation.

Proposed changes to regulations include measures to reduce the ability of work permit holders to switch from job to job, and in keeping with the rise in cost of living over the years, work permit holders will have to demonstrate a higher income level to add dependents.

The Cayman Islands Government also plans to make it easier for Caymanians to be legally recognised through existing relationships with already acknowledged Caymanians.

One important proposed change is more information sharing across ministries through the database and workforce plan. The database will serve as a strategic tool to align education, skills and employment opportunities with industry needs. It will collect data on individuals who have received a CIG scholarship, including their field of study and intended date of completion. It will also collect data on what jobs for which work permits have been issued and the reasons for requiring the permit.

The release stated that these and other measures are necessary to bring a better balance to establishing sufficient employment and upward mobility opportunities for Caymanians while simultaneously ensuring that Caymanian-owned businesses continue to have their labour needs met.

Premier André Ebanks, Minister for Caymanian Employment and Immigration Michael Myles, and Minister for Education and Training Rolston Anglin have begun discussions with the Chamber of Commerce on establishing a working group to develop a comprehensive, enforceable National Workforce Plan. This strategic initiative aims to better align the education system and immigration policies with the evolving needs of the local economy, while ensuring that Caymanians are at the forefront of opportunity.

Officials stated that as part of this collaborative effort, immediate steps are being taken to enable Caymanians, particularly recent graduates, to access internships, apprenticeships and meaningful employment opportunities across both the private and public sectors. Further details on this joint initiative will be shared in the coming weeks.

Myles said this modernisation of the laws was a critical step in giving young Caymanians, in particular, the tools and opportunities to transition from education and training into employment.

“The contemplated changes to the immigration legislation represent our government’s commitment to ensuring that no Caymanian, whether graduating locally or abroad, is left struggling to find employment,” he said. “Through improved coordination among key government departments and the private sector alongside the strategic sharing of information, we will better align training, education and employment pathways, helping our people secure their rightful place in the workforce and driving the continued progress of our nation.”

In line with the recent discussion paper released by the former administration, Myles said the new legislation will be named the Caymanian Protection Act.

Premier Ebanks said the government’s commitment to increasing Caymanian employment remains steadfast. “By creating the national workforce plan, we can establish formal requirements for our people to gain the necessary experience and qualifications to build successful careers within their country,” he said. “Ultimately, such an initiative will promote economic growth, reduce unemployment and foster a more resilient and skilled national workforce.”

Anglin said he welcomed the removal of barriers to information sharing that would have stifled collaboration with the team at the Ministry of Caymanian Employment and Immigration. This will ensure that education is aligned with the labour market and give Caymanians “the greatest chance at maximising their God given talents­­­”.

The full details of the proposed changes are still to come. However, the government did confirm that there will be a series of proposed revenue-generating measures, including new requirements for annual declarations to maintain the rights expatriate workers have acquired, as well as new administrative fees.

Meanwhile, officials have also stated that, following the recent announcement of term limits for non-Caymanians in the civil service, the new government is more focused than ever on providing job opportunities to Caymanians seeking employment, pursuing a career move, or who have recently graduated from college.

Once the proposed updated legislation is drafted, the public will be invited to provide feedback during a public consultation ahead of the parliamentary debate.