MRCU urges residents to remove standing water

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): With the rise in mosquito-transmitted diseases in our region, the Mosquito Research and Control Unit is urging residents to clear standing water from their yards to help reduce the current high number of mosquitoes. The MRCU has joined forces with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and regional partners to mark Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week 2025 under the theme “Stop Disease Transmission, Start Source Reduction”.

Many countries in the region are currently experiencing outbreaks of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, Zika, and chikungunya. While the Cayman Islands is not yet seeing any significant outbreaks, the presence of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, capable of transmitting these diseases, along with frequent international travel, means that we must all remain vigilant, officials said.

“The risk is never zero, especially in a highly mobile region like ours,” said Kevin Watler, MRCU’s Public Education and Outreach Officer. “Everyone has a role to play in reducing mosquito breeding around their homes and communities.”

Dr Horace Cox, Acting Director, Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control at CARPHA, said mosquitoes may be small, but the diseases they spread are not. “Source reduction is one of the more powerful weapons we have. This is everyone’s fight,” he added.

MRCU carries out regular property inspections and takes an environmentally sensitive approach to vector control across all three islands. However, the prevention battle is a shared responsibility, and source reduction at the household level is one of the most effective ways to prevent disease transmission.

Residents are asked to check their homes for containers that collect water, such as buckets, tyres and plant saucers, which need to be emptied and scrubbed out weekly to eliminate mosquito eggs. Water storage containers should be covered with tight-fitting lids, and gutters should be kept clear of debris so water cannot collect.

The MRCU said these simple actions make a big difference in protecting our families and communities and encouraged everyone in the Cayman Islands to learn more, get involved, and take action. “Together, we can reduce the risk of disease and keep the Cayman Islands safe,” Watler added.