Aerial larviciding operations begin across Cayman

MRCU larviciding operations in West Bay

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit has begun daytime aerial larviciding operations across Grand Cayman, which will continue over the next two weeks, weather permitting, the MRCU said in a release. The MRCU aircraft will be flying at low altitude, making multiple passes over target areas to ensure full coverage and that no mosquito breeding sites are missed.

Larviciding operations, which target mosquito larvae in standing water before they grow into biting adults, will then move to Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

“By stopping mosquitoes at the larval stage, we reduce the number that reach adulthood, helping to keep populations low,” the release said. The MRCU said it uses a product that is safe for people, pets and the environment to treat breeding sites like swamps, ponds, and other water-holding areas for this essential mosquito control activity.

Adulticiding focuses on mosquitoes that have already matured, the MRCU explained. It typically takes place just after sunset, when adult mosquitoes are most active, using aerial or ground-based spraying. Larviciding, on the other hand, takes place during daylight hours and is a preventive measure to control mosquitoes before they can fly or bite. Both methods are essential parts of MRCU’s integrated mosquito management programme.

MRCU said it remains committed to protecting public health by reducing mosquito populations as safely and effectively as possible.