Mozzie horror continues as numbers soar

MRCU staff conducting research in Barkers

(CNS): Mosquito numbers were significantly reduced during last month’s surge, but the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) said there were early signs that suggest another event, possibly larger than the last, is developing. In response, MRCU teams are actively collecting data and monitoring key areas to guide targeted control measures, and staff worked throughout the holiday weekend in an effort to stay ahead of this latest surge.

On Friday afternoon, the MRCU conducted surveillance and research in the Barkers area, where each team member received an average of 50 bites per minute. A short video clip from the site highlights just how intense and uncomfortable the conditions can be for staff as they carry out essential work to help keep mosquito populations low.

“This is the reality of what our teams face on the ground,” said Kevin Watler, Public Education and Outreach Officer. “Our staff are out there, weekends and holidays included, collecting data and applying treatments to protect the public. We think it’s important for people to see what goes into keeping mosquito numbers down, especially during mosquito season.”

With the rainy season now underway, conditions are ideal for mosquito breeding, making this an especially critical time for mosquito control. In the coming days, residents can expect to see an increase in both aerial operations and ground fogging truck activity as MRCU intensifies efforts to reduce mosquito numbers to more comfortable levels.

MRCU uses a data-driven and environmentally sensitive approach to mosquito control, combining field surveillance with scientific research to guide treatments. By identifying breeding hotspots early, the team can act quickly to suppress mosquito populations before they spread more widely.

Residents are reminded that mosquito control is a shared responsibility. Clearing standing water from containers, checking gutters, and properly covering water tanks are just a few of the simple steps that make a big difference at home.

For more information and mosquito control tips, follow MRCU on social media or subscribe to the website or contact mrcu@gov.ky