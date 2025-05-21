Ministry comms manager is Employee of the Year

(L-R) Premier André Ebanks, Governor Jane Owen, Employee of the Year Martha Connolly and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson

(CNS): Martha Connolly, the communications manager in the Ministry of Border Control, was awarded the Cayman Islands Government 2024 Employee of the Year on Thursday during the annual civil service ‘Oscars’. As she revealed the winner, Portfolio of the Civil Service Chief Officer Gloria McField-Nixon said that in an information age, “our ability to communicate” is the “deciding point of whether or not we are able to deliver for our societies”, as she stressed the importance of Connolly’s work.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson selected Connolly as the top awardee under the Deputy Governor’s Award Programme. She was drawn from the pool of twelve Employees of the Month for 2024, also chosen by him from across the civil service.

Before revealing Connolly as the Employee of the Year, Chief Officer McField-Nixon described her as someone who “understands in an information age, our ability to communicate is going to be the deciding point of whether or not we are able to deliver for our societies, giving them the information that they need to stay safe and to be informed. And in the sensitive topics that we have to discuss, making sure that we also do not create any international incidents because of the way we talk about very sensitive issues.”

Before her selection as Employee of the Month, Connolly had received a Chief Officer’s Choice award, which described her as “the driving force behind the Ministry of Border Control, Labour and Culture’s powerful public presence. Her leadership has been especially vital in navigating the sensitive issue of irregular migrant arrivals.

“Through proactive messaging and empathetic engagement, Martha has prevented crises, fostered respectful dialogue, and strengthened public trust. Her work does not just inform — it inspires. Martha is a standout communicator, a steady hand in turbulent times, and a true champion of the ministry’s mission.”

In her acceptance speech, Connolly expressed gratitude for the recognition. “Thank you to my ministry team and its leadership under Chief Officer Wesley Howell. To be recognised as Employee of the Year for 2024 is an honour of a lifetime. Civil servants, let us keep striving for excellence in everything we do and continue to serve with heart as we work together to become a world-class civil service,” she said.

Addressing the twelve finalists ahead of the announcement, the deputy governor said it was a great pleasure to be at the Civil Service Oscars to recognise outstanding civil servants. “Please be proud of what you have achieved. You have served with distinction. You have risked your life. You have done everything that was asked of you and more, and you have done it with passion, integrity and professionalism,” Manderson said.

The “Moment of Magic” team award was presented to the Department of Counselling Services. The ceremony also showcased 57 individuals who, along with the Employees of the Month, received Chief Officer’s Choice awards under the DG’s Award Programme during the year.