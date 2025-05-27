Minister looks forward to valuable advice from NCC

NCC Chair Dr Ian Kirkham

(CNS): Sustainability Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks has welcomed Cabinet’s appointment of the new National Conservation Council, which was the very first matter of business for the new coalition government. The appointments were made partway through a legal challenge to those made by the minority UPM just before the election that had stripped the NCC of its experts and scientists.

But the quick change by the Cabinet put a stop to the courtroom battle, which the minister said demonstrated the new government’s commitment to good governance and balanced decision-making that prioritises national well-being and sustainability for all Caymanians.

“The new members ensure representation from all districts and the Sister Islands and bring valuable technical and scientific expertise on conservation and environmental issues, while ensuring inclusion across gender, age, expertise and experience,” Ebanks-Wilks stated in a press release about the new members. “Now that the council has been re-established, I look forward to having them provide their valuable advice to the government.”

Ebanks-Wilks thanked the outgoing team, chaired by Stuart Mailer, most of whom were fired by the UPM Cabinet to circumvent its failure to ammend the National Conservation Act. The minority government failed because the PPM opposition, which propped it up for over six months before the election, would not support the proposed bill.

The membership of the NCC is established in the National Conservation Act. It comprises 13 voting members, four of which are ex-officio statutory members representing the government Departments of Agriculture, Environment and Planning. In addition, the Department of Environment also provides a non-voting secretary to support the council.

There are eight voting members appointed by the Cabinet, of which at least four must have relevant scientific or technical expertise, and at least one person must be from each of the following districts: West Bay, George Town, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, Bodden Town, North Side, and East End. Additionally, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands nominates a member who is appointed by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet has appointed Dr Ian Kirkham as the new chair, the only scientist not fired by the former government.