Miller nominated by North Side MP to be speaker
(CNS): During the official government swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Ezzard Miller, a former MP for North Side, was voted in as the first outside speaker since the Legislative Assembly became the House of Parliament. He was nominated by Jay Ebanks, the current North Side MP who ousted Miller from the seat in 2021. With no other challenges to the nomination from the opposition benches, Miller was elected unanimously into a role he is widely expected to execute very well.
Miller is a no-nonsense politician and a stickler for the rules, who knows and understands the local Standing Orders and Erskine May, the rules for parliamentary procedure in the Westminster system, arguably better than anyone in Cayman’s political class. He proved to be a popular choice across both sides of the aisle.
In his very brief address to the newly elected members following his election to the post, Miller said that while parliament is a place of conflict and debate, he suggested that respect and dignity become their manual. On the rare occasions he would be called upon to exercise the authority of the position, he pledged “to judge with candour, admonish with friendship and reprehend with mercy”.
Miller will be picking up where Sir Alden McLaughlin left off, continuing to work on the modernisation of the parliament and its independence. The proceedings will also now be governed under the new rules passed by the House in the last days of the previous administration.
Category: Politics
Congrats Government and Ezzard. Good choice.
Like they say politics make strange bedfellows. They tear each other down and spread rumors about each other and now they are working together.
Many in the electorate are not happy with the formation of the new government but we are stuck with it for now and hope for the best.
Excellent candidates like Dan Scott, Justin Ebanks and Alric Lindsay didn’t make it and all 3 would have been a great asset to serve this country.
Modernization can start with getting rid of those hideous wigs.
Obesity.
Hopefully the wig was deloused…
Congratulations to Honourable Ezzard Miller as Speaker. He will Excel in this position as he knows the rules. Best wishes to him and Cayman
Looks like an advance deal was cut on the final route of the EWA 🤣🤣🤣
I wish our parliament would not follow England’s unpleasant “adversarial” practice. MPs waste time (and our money) with boring, snide remarks. I also hope that all MPs conduct themselves with decorum; “honourable” should be more than just a title.
“Honourable” is more than just a title, it’s also a big joke.
Perfectly said.
I welcome Mr. Ezzard to the fray. He is well experienced and has the proper temperament and sense of decorum that we need.
It’s a title which should be earned, not automatically granted in perpetuity. Can we make it so André?
More important things to be dealt with!
Earned titles do seem more legitimate, but who among us could find it in our hearts to begrudge the many titles afforded to a former speaker?
I refer of course to the Perpetually Honourable, Esteemed and Beloved of the Lord, Honourable, Duke of West Bay, Pontifex Maximus, Super-Honourable, Hereditary Giver of the Fridge, Dr Sir Professor McKeeva Bush, JP, PC, OBE, OMG, WTF (did I mention Honourable?)