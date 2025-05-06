Miller nominated by North Side MP to be speaker

Ezzard Miller sworn in as Speaker of the House

(CNS): During the official government swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Ezzard Miller, a former MP for North Side, was voted in as the first outside speaker since the Legislative Assembly became the House of Parliament. He was nominated by Jay Ebanks, the current North Side MP who ousted Miller from the seat in 2021. With no other challenges to the nomination from the opposition benches, Miller was elected unanimously into a role he is widely expected to execute very well.

Miller is a no-nonsense politician and a stickler for the rules, who knows and understands the local Standing Orders and Erskine May, the rules for parliamentary procedure in the Westminster system, arguably better than anyone in Cayman’s political class. He proved to be a popular choice across both sides of the aisle.

In his very brief address to the newly elected members following his election to the post, Miller said that while parliament is a place of conflict and debate, he suggested that respect and dignity become their manual. On the rare occasions he would be called upon to exercise the authority of the position, he pledged “to judge with candour, admonish with friendship and reprehend with mercy”.

Miller will be picking up where Sir Alden McLaughlin left off, continuing to work on the modernisation of the parliament and its independence. The proceedings will also now be governed under the new rules passed by the House in the last days of the previous administration.