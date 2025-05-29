Men escape after foiled jewellery shop robbery

Cayman Falls

(CNS): The police are on the hunt for three men who attempted to rob a small jewellery store in the Cayman Falls shopping plaza on West Bay Road on Wednesday afternoon. The masked men, one armed with a metal object, came to the shop door at about 4:00pm and attempted to enter. But a magnetic locking system stopped the would-be robbers from gaining access to the store.

The men then fled the scene in the direction of the rear parking behind the shops. They were all described as wearing high-visibility construction-type clothing and black face coverings. The first suspect was thin and wore a black mask, sunglasses, an orange shirt, khaki pants and gloves.

The second man had a thin build and was wearing a black face covering, a green shirt, black pants and gloves. The third was shorter, with a solid build, and wore a black hoodie, green vest, black pants, and gloves.

Police conducted searches of the surrounding area and multiple vehicle checks, but they did not find the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, and enquiries continued today into the attempted heist.

The incident, which caused a significant increase in police officers on the streets, happened just hours after an armed heist yesterday at CashWiz in George Town, in which two robbers made off with a haul of jewellery from the pawn shop.

“We understand that the community would have noticed heightened police activity in George Town centre and the Seven Mile area yesterday, as multiple units responded to two robbery incidents that occurred within a few hours of each other,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown.

“We want to reassure the community that police are actively investigating these incidents, and an arrest has already been made in relation to the first of the incidents on North Church Street,” he added.