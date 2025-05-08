McTaggart returns as chair to key House Committee

Roy McTaggart in parliament, 7 May 2025

(CNS): Roy McTaggart (GTE) was elected as chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday when the new parliament met to create some of the key parliamentary committees. McTaggart, the finance minister from 2017 to 2021 and who presided over the critical committee during the 2021-2015 administration, was nominated by the opposition in what appeared to be a pre-agreed line-up across the aisle, which stuck with the tradition of the opposition chairing PAC.

The other five members are two government members, Julie Hunter (WBW) and Wayne Panton (NEW), two more official opposition members, Kenneth Bryan (GTC) and Roy Tatum (RED), and independent member Christopher Saunders (BTE).

All MPs will serve on the Standing Select Committee of Privileges. Five members — Katherine Ebanks-Wilks (WBC), Nickolas DaCosta (CBWLC), Heather Bodden (SAV), Tatum and Opposition Leader Joey Hew (GTN) — have been selected for the Standing House Committee, which deals with the business of the House.

Five members were also selected for the Standing Select Committee to Oversee the Performance of the Office of the Ombudsman, which met in public for the first time last year. They are Jay Ebanks (NS), Gary Rutty (GTS) and Julie Hunter (WBW) from the government benches, official opposition member Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden (GTW), and Saunders.

These last three committees will choose a chair at their first meeting.

Following the elections, Speaker of the House Ezzard Miller allowed all MPs to address parliament for three minutes during the adjournment debate. The members took the time to thank their families, campaign teams and voters for their support during the 2025 General Election, and congratulated Miller on his return to parliament as the speaker. Many also committed to working in the best interest of the Caymanian people.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson thanked the civil service for their late nights during the transition, as they now help shape the new ministerial portfolios. Attorney General Sam Bulgin congratulated all and thanked the supervisor and election staff. He said he was looking forward to working with the members to deliver for the people.

“And… to do so in a way that is transparent, is open and understandable,” Bulgin said.