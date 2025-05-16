Low pay, long hours drive police off the beat

2024 RCIPS Crime Traffic Statistics Report press conference panel

(CNS): The RCIPS is losing cops as fast as it is recruiting them, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said this week as he explained the legacy issues relating to poor pay across the service that are driving some of his best staff away, with some moving into the private sector and doubling their salaries. Asked about the CI$7.7 million added to the 2024 police budget, earlier this year by Cabinet, Walton said it was needed to start equalising the RCIPS pay structure and address the recruitment gaps.

He said that there were salary inequities, especially in the lower and mid ranks, and the service had asked for another CI$2 million to begin the process of resolving these historic pay issues. Noting that this was a longstanding issue that two previous commissioners had tried to put right, he said, “I’m hoping to rectify that problem once and for all… It’s not a salary increase; it is a salary equalisation project.”

The commissioner said the rest of the money was to increase the RCIPS headcount. “We are struggling to meet the demands across all areas,” Walton said. “I’m struggling in traffic. I’m struggling in community policing. I’m struggling across specialist operations.”

He believes that to properly police the Cayman Islands and give the RCIPS the best opportunity to make the country safe, he needs another 75 officers. However, attrition across the force is having a detrimental impact, with the traffic unit alone down 38% of the numbers required. Walton explained that the service recruited 31 new officers last year, but another 34 left.

He said that time and again in exit interviews, officers’ main reason for leaving is for more pay and fewer hours. Walton said he is battling to keep staff on board as he competes in a very challenging labour market that is literally talent spotting his staff and offering them more money.

He said he lost two people last year from the RCIPS digital forensic hub to the private sector, one of whom doubled their salary, and another was offered $20,000 per year more than their police salary at the time to go to a statutory authority. “That’s my problem,” Walton said as he lamented the loss of great, genuine people because he could not match the pay to keep them.

Currently, a newly promoted sergeant can spend months studying for the exam and months preparing for the promotion process, but when they are successful, they make CI$45 per month more than the eight or ten constables that they are now supervising.

“That can’t be right,” Walton said as he advocated for improved pay. “I have to try to rectify that. This is not an issue that started yesterday. This is a longstanding issue that has been ongoing now for a while.”

The commissioner said he is hopeful that the annual police budget will increase next year, as the RCIPS has been well supported by the government in previous budgets. He said that the management team has spent a lot of time looking at the retention and pay problems to pull together realistic requests for money, as he described a “deep dive analysis” of the service’s needs.

Walton said that more pay to keep staff will go hand in hand with more investment in technology, which will also help with meeting the growing demands on the service.