Loggerhead turtles lay first nests of season

Loggerhead hatchlings

(CNS): The first turtle nest of the season was found by the Department of Environment’s volunteer team on Cayman Brac last month, and just a day later, the first nest on Grand Cayman was discovered. As the season gets underway, six loggerhead turtle nests have been found on five different beaches so far. Female loggerheads usually start to lay eggs a few weeks before green turtles.

Owners of beachfront properties are being urged to clear furniture from the beach at night and ensure that only turtle-friendly lighting is on after dark. All bright lights should be turned off or away from the beach, and drapes should be closed to block out internal home lighting to give these endangered creatures a fighting chance.

Disorientation from light pollution is only one hindrance to the recovery of this still enormously threatened species, but it can be extremely destructive, disorienting the new hatchlings and attracting them away from the sea, leading them to their ultimate deaths.