Local observers didn’t spot any vote buying

Governor Jane Owen (right) and lead election and referendum observer Deborah Ebanks sign the 2025 Domestic Election and Referendum Observer Mission Terms of Reference

(CNS): The team of domestic observers tasked with watching the last few days of the campaign and the proceedings on Election Day did not observe any evidence of vote buying or serious inducements, but they documented some cases of excessive treating at rallies. Despite the numerous allegations flying around that candidates and their surrogates were doling out cash to voters, the team appears to have received no credible reports.

In a preliminary statement about their observations, the local team, which was separate from the CPA’s international observer mission, said their focus was on whether or not this was a free, fair and transparent election, but not to certify it.

“This report offers an honest assessment of the election process, with a focus on both the successes and the areas where improvements can be made,” said the head of the local mission, Deborah Ebanks, adding that a full report will come at a later date.

According to the early findings, there were some community and family pressures to vote for particular candidates, but that was not widespread. The voting process was efficient and the staff well-trained and the general conduct of election staff was “detailed and professional” the mission said.

But there were a lot of issues with incorrect addresses and voters not being sure about the need to update their address or how to do it. The team has recommended a clean-up campaign and a review before the next election. The team has also recommended a review of the postal ballot process because three mail-in ballots were found in the wrong box. However, they were moved and counted accurately.

The observers did not observe any misuse of public funds during the campaign, but they said there were gaps in the public education and information relating to the referendum questions on the part of the government.