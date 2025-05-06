Local observers didn’t spot any vote buying
(CNS): The team of domestic observers tasked with watching the last few days of the campaign and the proceedings on Election Day did not observe any evidence of vote buying or serious inducements, but they documented some cases of excessive treating at rallies. Despite the numerous allegations flying around that candidates and their surrogates were doling out cash to voters, the team appears to have received no credible reports.
In a preliminary statement about their observations, the local team, which was separate from the CPA’s international observer mission, said their focus was on whether or not this was a free, fair and transparent election, but not to certify it.
“This report offers an honest assessment of the election process, with a focus on both the successes and the areas where improvements can be made,” said the head of the local mission, Deborah Ebanks, adding that a full report will come at a later date.
According to the early findings, there were some community and family pressures to vote for particular candidates, but that was not widespread. The voting process was efficient and the staff well-trained and the general conduct of election staff was “detailed and professional” the mission said.
But there were a lot of issues with incorrect addresses and voters not being sure about the need to update their address or how to do it. The team has recommended a clean-up campaign and a review before the next election. The team has also recommended a review of the postal ballot process because three mail-in ballots were found in the wrong box. However, they were moved and counted accurately.
The observers did not observe any misuse of public funds during the campaign, but they said there were gaps in the public education and information relating to the referendum questions on the part of the government.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Did anyone think they would find someone passing out envelopes of money? That happened months ago!
look at how busy AL Thompson trucks were!
East End and Bodden Town must have been building 50 new houses for the amount of trucks headed in those districts.
This.
There are none so blind as those who will not see!
👀 not focused in the right places. 🗳️ 💵 went on again.
The convoys of trucks shuffling aggregate in the weeks leading into the election are awfully quiet now, with miles of debris laid down on our roads. There was not a cop around to notice the locomotive horns, and/or ticket the nuisance convoys jake-braking down through every gear into every roundabout. No query of the who, how, when, and where, of these custody movements, which begs if they don’t form part of a larger commodity shell game. Even these low-IQ schemes would be too sophisticated to crack for our sleuths, but we’ll never know for sure without rewarded and protected inside whistleblowers.
Vote buying doesn’t happen at polling stations on Election Day. I happens before and during the campaigns. We’re Observers embedded with all candidates throughout those periods?
Vote buying happened, just wasn’t “spotted”. At least 1 candidate was handing out grocery packets, flour, cornmeal and beans. Old school style!😆
They clearly didnt visit Newlands
Or WBC
Matthew Henry said it best.