Local man denies trying to kill security guard

(CNS): Javon Antonio Johnson (22) from West Bay has denied trying to kill a security guard at a construction site on Birch Tree Hill Road earlier this year. Johnson was apprehended by police on Finch Drive in the early morning hours of 22 February following the shooting. He has been charged with attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. After entering not guilty pleas when he appeared in court Friday, he was remanded in custody until trial in June.

The case is expected to be heard before a judge alone and has been scheduled to take five days. The prosecution told the court that the defendant had made comments to police tantamount to an admission during his interviews following his arrest.

It is alleged that Johnson, wearing dark clothes and holding a gun, approached the guard on duty at the site. The guard, who fled when he saw him, heard shots ring out and noticed he had been shot in the foot.