Latest COVID strain not a danger to public health

(CNS): The new COVID variant, NB.1.8.1, does not pose any serious threat to public health, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent. Nevertheless, local health officials are monitoring the new strain, which has been in the news around the world since 23 May, when the World Health Organization designated it a “variant under monitoring”.

“The most important message to get out to our community is that, at this time, the ministry is not concerned about the impact of this variant,” Dr Gent said in a release from the Public Health Department.

“Given the transient nature of our community, it is highly likely that this variant will arrive in Cayman. However, there are no reports that illness caused by this new variant is more severe than other strains. I also note that currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease,” he added.

The Cayman Islands is also set to benefit from substantial levels of hybrid immunity, due to the high uptake in vaccination and boosters, as well as prior COVID infection, which will help provide protection against severe disease.

“The HSA remains both vigilant and prepared to deal with the management of illness caused by COVID,” Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said. “The Public Health Department is working with the ministry to secure the now seasonal COVID-19 vaccines, and we will be informing the public when those become available via our vaccination clinics.”

The public is reminded that practising good hygiene, such as regularly washing hands, covering mouth and nose when ill or when caring for someone who is ill, and staying up to date with seasonal COVID vaccinations, remains the best way to protect themselves from the virus.