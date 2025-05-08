Joey still claims new CIG ‘not the will of the people’

Opposition Leader Joey Hew addresses parliament on Wednesday

(CNS): In a short address to parliament on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Joey Hew said it wasn’t the will of the people but negotiations that had once again led to the formation of a new Cayman Islands Government. However, the number of people who voted for the party members and independents now seated on the government benches is almost double the number who voted for the official opposition and the independent member for BTW.

Overall, the TCCP, the CINP and the three independents who have joined the government won over 10,000 votes compared to the 5,044 votes cast for all of the PPM candidates that ran, plus 565 cast for Chris Saunders (IND), who is sitting on the opposition benches. Saunders has still not joined the PPM but said on the campaign trail that he would back the party to form a government.

In a short statement delivered during the adjournment debate in parliament, Hew said it was the “beginning of a new chapter”, and while the results had not unfolded as he and his team had hoped, “they tell a story that we must all take to heart”.

He said, “The PPM emerged with seven seats, the largest number by any party, but once again it is negotiations and not the clear will of the people that have shaped the formation of our government.” He added that this was “not the first time we have found ourselves in such a position”.

Faced with no choices, Hew said it would be easy “to dwell on disappointment”. Instead, he said he had a heart filled with gratitude and a renewed spirit, as he thanked the more than 5,000 people who voted for his party, as well as the work of all the volunteers. He said that the efforts of those PPM candidates who lost were not in vain, and they were still part of the PPM family. “Change is not a single event but a continuous process,” he said.

The opposition leader said his team would serve with dedication and integrity, as he congratulated the new government, which now faces a number of challenges. He said the opposition would not “waiver in our duty” and that the work ahead demanded collaboration and a focus on the greater good. But they would hold the government to account or work with them where possible to achieve a shared goal for a brighter, more inclusive, prosperous Cayman.

His new colleague and long-time PPM member, Roy Tatum (RED), also noted that before the members knew it, the election cycle would be around again, and they all “had work to do and no time to waste”.

Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden (GTW) said she would work for and serve in the interests of all voters, while her Bodden Town PPM colleague Dwayne Seymour wished the government well, even though he raised concerns that the district may get left out, given that the two constituencies were not represented in government.

He also asked the new government to provide free healthcare for kids and seniors and to continue the work on his and the North Side member’s idea of a government discount shop.

Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said she was delighted to see Ezzard Miller in the speaker’s chair and had every confidence that he had already wrapped his head around the new Standing Orders. She said it was ironic that she was now the ‘Mother of the House’ as she had not even intended to be back in parliament. But because so many people had wanted her to run again, she had put off her retirement, she said.

On the government benches, Julie Hunter began by acknowledging and thanking McKeeva Bush, the member she narrowly ousted from office after 40 years as a West Bay representative. She said that during her time serving as the MP, she was committed to preserving Cayman for Caymanians.

Nicholas DaCosta responded to previous comments by the opposition leader that the new NCFC government was a marriage of convenience, saying it was more like an arranged marriage. He said it was “an arrangement for people over politics and better days for Cayman”.