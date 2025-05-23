Injured would-be armed robber charged and remanded

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS) A 35-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested earlier this month following a foiled robbery attempt at a food-hut in the Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in relation to the incident.

The would-be masked robber was injured when he was confronted by a security guard as he approached Al La Kebab in the early hours of the morning on 10 May.

The police have not revealed the status of the man’s injuries, but at the time of his arrest, he was taken to hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on 30 May.