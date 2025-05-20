Increase in sex crimes reflects reporting confidence

Photo: RCIPS website

(CNS): RCIPS statistics show a significant increase in the number of sex crimes reported in the Cayman Islands in 2024. The officers investigating these offences believe that while an increase in the population has led to an increase in offending, the numbers also reflect a cultural shift as more people are willing to report this type of crime to the police. Improvements in the way these crimes are handled have created a greater degree of trust for victims and their families.

However, the increase in the number of perpetrators is worrying, and there continues to be concern that the consequences for those convicted of sexual abuse are inadequate, especially in cases involving children.

There have been calls for increased penalties as well as the controversial idea of mandatory minimum sentences. However, this creates further problems as it undermines the court’s ability to differentiate the wide range in the level of harm caused by what are considered sex crimes.

Well over 100 sex crimes were investigated by the police last year, a 21% increase from 2023, which police said reflected an increase in reported cases of rape and indecent exposure. According to the annual crime statistics report, in the majority of these sex crime cases, the offender was known to the victim. There are no indications that the island is seeing a rise in stranger attacks.

The detection rate was lower than the average for crime across the board last year, but was still relatively high, with around a third of all cases last year being solved. Another 40% remain actively under investigation.

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said that child protection was a top priority for the RCIPS, given the impact of sexual crimes on children. The Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), which works with all vulnerable people, handled 2,203 referrals for child safeguarding issues, a 22% increase on referrals in 2023.

Of these, 165 resulted in criminal investigations by the Protective Services and another 40 were investigated by the wider RCIPS. Not all were sexual abuse cases; some are related to varying degrees of neglect and physical abuse.

Of the 165 crimes dealt with by the Protective Services or MASH, 33% resulted in a detection or warning, 12% remain active, and 35% were determined after investigation not to be crimes.

The police have said that the increase in reports about potentially at-risk children is due in part to the increased awareness of mandatory reporting, as well as an increase in problems relating to vulnerable families.