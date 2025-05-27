Hot, dry, unpredictable wet season ahead

(CNS): The Cayman Islands can expect the current high temperatures to last well into June, as the heat dome responsible for the hot weather across the Caribbean persists.

According to the Cayman Islands Weather Service, this weather pattern might temporarily suppress tropical cyclone development but conversely, the elevated sea surface temperatures could also support the formation and intensification of tropical systems.

The experts at the CINWS are warning of above average temperatures over the wet, stormy season but below average rain, especially in the second part of the hurricane season, which could see more active and intense tropical weather events.

“Residents are encouraged to begin or continue early hurricane preparations and to stay informed through official local sources as the season progresses,” Meteorological Observer Kerrie Forbes said after releasing the season forecast.

While almost all of the major US based forecasters such as NOAA and CSU are calling for an above average hurricane season, the various climate drivers are again making things unpredictable for 2025.

Meanwhile, the Saharan Air Layer, also known as Saharan Dust, which can inhibit tropical development, is currently moving across the Caribbean and has triggered alerts across some islands in the east of the region. The dust cloud is headed west and is expected to move through our area in the coming days.