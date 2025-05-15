‘Horrific’ driving causing collision chaos, says CoP

Scene of a crash on 17 December 2024

(CNS): The RCIPS is finding the traffic issues on local roads extremely challenging, given the number of collisions every day due to “horrible” driving and a complete disregard by many drivers for the rules of the road. This is having a serious impact not just on road users killed or maimed in the crashes, but also on wider policing and resources.

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said the service plans to invest in technology and discuss changes to the law with the government to curb the chaos the crashes are causing.

In 2024, there were 3,253 crashes, an increase of just 1% on last year, but that is after a streak of year-on-year increases in crashes, according to the latest statistics revealed by the RCIPS on Wednesday. And last year, 14 people were killed in eleven different collisions and 34 people were badly hurt, the RCIPS said at a briefing on the 2024 Crime and Traffic Statistics Report.

While only 9% of the remaining crashes saw those involved sustain any injuries, all of them — nearly 3,000 — pulled officers away from other duties. With an average of well over 60 crashes every week, police are spending more and more time dealing with the consequences of the persistent problem of what Walton described as horrible driving.

While DUI is the cause of most of Cayman’s fatal collisions, the dozens of weekly crashes are due to carelessness and inconsideration for other road users.

“The culture of driving is… horrific,” the commissioner said, noting the “disregard for other road users”, for example, while changing lanes or overtaking, not using indicators properly, driving too close behind the vehicles, or not following the rules of the road. He said it’s the driving that’s the problem.

He said many drivers here are “absolutely not” qualified to be on the road. “They’ve qualified in the sense that they’ve gone and sat and passed a roadside test, and I’m sure they’ve done what they had to do at the time,” he said, but added that the culture on the roads desperately needs to change.

And in a year where crime was also rising and retention problems caused the officer headcount to decrease, resources were stretched thin, and traffic enforcement declined by more than 3,000 tickets or summons. Walton said that the police were working with the government on some ideas to help tackle this ever-increasing problem, but the main problem is the terrible standard of driving.

However, road safety is a multifaceted issue requiring collaboration with a number of key stakeholders. “We play a significant role in enforcement, and I have to accept that. We are held to account when our enforcement is down,” he said.

The traffic unit was down some 38% last year, and given the crimes the service was dealing with, Walton said he was reluctant to take officers from the community policing department, and traffic enforcement was impacted as a result. However, enforcement is not the only issue relating to the constant crashes. He said the police work closely with other agencies, and there are engineering factors at play, too.

Walton said that on the 1.6-mile stretch of Shamrock Road in Spotts, from Ocean Club to Savannah, six people were killed there last year in three major collisions. “Recognising this, we did a lot of work to rectify that and mitigate against that situation,” he said, explaining that dividers have been erected there to stop drivers from overtaking.

The RCIPS is looking at investing in technology, such as e-tickets and modern equipment to help remove cars from the roadway as quickly as possible to avoid a gridlock, Walton said, explaining that this could reduce the time officers spend on the road dealing with crashes so they can get back to traffic enforcement and tackling crime.

However, the commissioner said that the time has also come to force a change in culture, and that comes with consequences. It might be time to criminalise drinking and driving and increase other penalties to deter the broader culture of poor driving.