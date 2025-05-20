Hew: PPM on ‘greater journey’ to progress

Opposition Leader Joey Hew thanks supporters

(CNS): The opposition leader has once again lamented the outcome of last month’s election, stressing in a video message to voters that the final outcome was not what the PPM had hoped for, having secured seven seats, the most of any single party. Joey Hew said he was proud to have earned the support of thousands of Caymanians, as he thanked them and the party faithful. He said the PPM’s work wasn’t about one election but a journey towards progress.

“Once again, the government has been formed through post-election negotiations rather than a clear, unified mandate,” Hew said in the message. “While this may bring frustration to some, it also reminds us of the importance of continued civic engagement, open dialogue, and accountability. Our work is not confined to one election; it is part of a greater journey toward lasting progress.”

He congratulated the new coalition government, which collectively secured almost double the national votes cast than the Progressives.

“We trust that you will lead with integrity, transparency, and a deep commitment to the well-being of every Caymanian. Though we may differ in views, we are united by our love for this country and our shared duty to serve it well,” he said.

“As members of the PPM, whether in parliament or continuing our efforts in the community, we remain committed to the principles that brought us here: opportunity, equity, sustainability, and good governance. We will continue to be your advocates, your voices, and your partners in building a stronger Cayman Islands,” Hew added.

Despite leading the party to defeat, Hew appears to be continuing on as party leader for the time being. However, there are now others in the PPM who may yet be looking for ways to reshape the party after back-to-back elections where the party secured seven seats but was unable to form a majority government.