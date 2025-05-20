Hew: PPM on ‘greater journey’ to progress
(CNS): The opposition leader has once again lamented the outcome of last month’s election, stressing in a video message to voters that the final outcome was not what the PPM had hoped for, having secured seven seats, the most of any single party. Joey Hew said he was proud to have earned the support of thousands of Caymanians, as he thanked them and the party faithful. He said the PPM’s work wasn’t about one election but a journey towards progress.
“Once again, the government has been formed through post-election negotiations rather than a clear, unified mandate,” Hew said in the message. “While this may bring frustration to some, it also reminds us of the importance of continued civic engagement, open dialogue, and accountability. Our work is not confined to one election; it is part of a greater journey toward lasting progress.”
He congratulated the new coalition government, which collectively secured almost double the national votes cast than the Progressives.
“We trust that you will lead with integrity, transparency, and a deep commitment to the well-being of every Caymanian. Though we may differ in views, we are united by our love for this country and our shared duty to serve it well,” he said.
“As members of the PPM, whether in parliament or continuing our efforts in the community, we remain committed to the principles that brought us here: opportunity, equity, sustainability, and good governance. We will continue to be your advocates, your voices, and your partners in building a stronger Cayman Islands,” Hew added.
Despite leading the party to defeat, Hew appears to be continuing on as party leader for the time being. However, there are now others in the PPM who may yet be looking for ways to reshape the party after back-to-back elections where the party secured seven seats but was unable to form a majority government.
See full video message below:
Category: Politics
You can’t take any party seriously that thinks Kenneth Bryan and Dwayne Seymour are the right people to run a country. End of story.
joey…If you ride with thieves, then you die with thieves.
joey/ppm=forever aloof and out of touch
MR. jOSEPH HEW, with all the respect in the world, PRAY TELL when was the last time that PPM WON THE GOVERNMENT WITH A MAJORITY OF PPM CARD CARRYING MEMBERS. It would appear that losing elections sets off some sort of memory block in ona head. Please stop it, ona just making ona self look idjutic with the same ole story. find common ground with the people, not the developers, work on a positive program for building people relationships along with ideas for carrying this country forward along with the incumbent government.CRITIQUE where and when necessary but work with others for the overall good.
Finally learn from your lessons and strive for unity not just within your party but in our small sphere called Cayman Islands, let that be an integral part of your leadership legacy.
a new star in town people ‘WAAAAAAILING JOEEEY’
If Cayman never sees the Piss Poor Management party take power again it will be better off. Bunch of rich cronies willing to sell our natural environment to private cruise corporations as if they need the money.
Looking at you, Kenny. You did NOT need them! So disappointed.
What a load of waffle, grasping and/or scheming, you never did any of the above, all too complacent and smug, thought you would all get away with your greed and destruction. A smack in the face awakened some of you.
Still stuck on whining, no
progress there then.
Bring back #NATIONALVOTE. We are too small for this party system manure. All it does is foster corruption (like the 8M CB workers’ lodging that is built on Juju’s land). We need quality candidates! OMOV does not support such. In some constituencies, voters are forced to choose the least harmful from amongst the most mediocre. You won seven seats, but you only got 5,000 votes out of the total number of votes cast. Please accept that reality. Stop whining, and please do not be rehashing this over and over when you go to parliament. It is not what we pay the opposition to do.
This guy understands that if his party was in power it would only have been through post-election negotiations right?
If Jay and Issac had joined him, this wouldn’t be an issue. But because he’s on the side that lost it’s a problem.
He also has no issue with pre-election negotiations in the form of bringing Juju, Kenny, and DumDum on board. Did any of the party’s pre-existing supporters want those three clowns in the circus???
Resign now Joey you are not fit to lead progressives or the country
The one dangerous thing about this past election is that it once again proved independents hold the weight unless a party can get a clean sweep. Mckeeva used to use this as a major advantage to get what he wanted and it now seems Jay and Issac have adopted this tactic.
Had PPM not run a candidate again Jay in NS, it is very likely he would have joined them rather than the coalition government. The rumours of their supposed demands at the meeting in Cayman Kai definitely hold weight, even though they didn’t get everything that they asked for.
That meeting was purely about compensation packages to Jay and Issac. If people knew who’s house the meeting was held at, they would understand 100 percent why somebody is now holding a certain position in government.
If you know things for definite, like the owner of said house, then state it. Don’t talk/write in cryptic clues.
To 10:59am: If you know something, then say something. What is this bad habit of saying “If you knew so and so…” It smacks of bad mind! If what you are stating is true, then say it and be done with it. What are you afraid of?!
Piss off Joey!
You have destroyed the last shreds of credibility for the PPM given your desperation by adding Kenny, Jon Jon and Juju to the party!
PPM deserves to never lead the government or country ever again!
Explain how these 3 get outcast, but Wayne, Andre, Heather etc escape the same criticism. Remember, our debt was escalated $200m+ by the PACT regime before the party collapsed and UPM took over. I am neutral but, all members of the PACT and UPM should be held accountable, not just the ones in whichever party you do not favour.
What an @$$.
Sit your butt down and shut up, Joey!
You were voted out. Get over yourself.
Please retire Joey.