Hew concedes defeat to a ‘marriage of convenience’
(CNS): PPM Leader Joey Hew issued a statement Thursday evening conceding defeat in the election, despite leading the party that secured the most seats and had the commitment of independent MP Chris Saunders (BTE) to join them. He said that once again, negotiations and not the will of the people had chosen a government with mismatched partners in a ‘marriage of convenience’, destined to suffer the same problems as the previous PACT/UPM administration.
It’s still not clear what efforts the PPM made to form the government yesterday, but there were indications from Rolston Anglin (WBN) that he had been approached and offered inducements. However, he had decided to join forces with the merged CINP/TCCP to form a coalition government with the two former UMP members, Isaac Rankine (EE) and Jay Ebanks (NS).
While there had been considerable speculation that Ebanks and Rankine would have followed their former colleagues into a UPM-PPM coalition, the election results may have played a part in their decision to back Premier-elect André Ebanks, despite their criticisms of him and the other TCCP members over the last few months.
The PPM had fielded candidates against Rankine and Jay Ebanks. However, they both secured very clear majorities, and the PPM candidates were resoundingly rejected by voters in the two constituencies. Many people on social media said that if they had joined the party just hours after the result, it would have been a “slap in the face” to their supporters.
In his statement conceding defeat, Hew expressed his gratitude to those who had supported the PPM.
“While the results were not what we had hoped for, I stand here with a heart full of gratitude — gratitude for every single person who believed in our vision, who knocked on doors, made calls, and gave their best effort to move our shared dream forward. Gratitude for the thousands of Caymanians who elected seven members of our team to Parliament. Gratitude for the members of our team who gave it their all but who were not successful on this occasion and remain part of the PPM family,” he said in the statement.
Hew said that change was not an event but a process. “To our opponents, congratulations on your victory,” he said. “I hope that you will govern with integrity, wisdom, and a commitment to the values that unite us as a nation. We may have been divided in this contest, but the challenges ahead — building a stronger economy, ensuring equality, and safeguarding our future — demand that we work together.”
He said there would always be another fight when the party would rise. “Let this moment remind us that democracy is powerful because it empowers each voice, each vote. And though we may have different ideas, our shared goal remains the same: a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone,” he added.
“As I return to the role of leader of the opposition, I promise you this: I will not stop fighting for the principles we believe in. You have my unwavering commitment that I will continue to serve, advocate, and champion the causes that brought us together in the first place,” Hew stated.
The opposition leader and the rest of the PPM team will be sworn in on Tuesday, following the Emancipation Day holiday, in a public ceremony at the House of Parliament.
While André Ebanks has succeeded in forming a government of eleven MPs, not all the portfolios have yet been fully confirmed. The question of who will be speaker is also not settled. CNS understands that former North Side MP Ezzard Miller has been offered the position but has not yet announced if he will accept it. However, his knowledge of parliamentary process is arguably unmatched and he is an ideal candidate for the job.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Might be a marriage of convenience, but a least they didn’t prostitute themselves like PPM did with 3 of the worst politicians Cayman has ever had.
You mean Wayne Andre and Heather?
The Speaker should come from one of the current MPS. We don’t have the money to pay someone outside of Parliament for a part-time job on a full-time salary with benefits.
Please educate yourself, because you obviously have no clue what the role entails. In addition, taking Wilks from the government bench contributed to unraveling the PACT faster. (Same concept as Jenga). This administration has eleven members and an outside speaker. Another point for Premier Ebanks.
Sorry Joey, self-inflicted mate! You sold us out, took on GTC and Brac West, big mistake! Spend money like there is no tomorrow! Only reason for voting no on the lottery was not to give them more money to spend on foolishness! No respect for conservation and our beautiful islands, only the mighty $, not for the people! No marriage of convenience, look how close Bud and Roy were, that says it all! None so blind that can’t see, the people have spoken, all the best to our new government. Congratulations on a perfect marriage, may it last long, be filled with success, prosperity and joy!
Any government that doesn’t involve Mckeeva Juliana or Kenny is off to a good start. Sadly Rolston wormed his way back.
Now continue with your teeth wrenching curtain apparal and giving away our money, continue your adoration of lamposts and personal trainers, continue your world travel with your handbags and wishng wells, continue with your women abuse, lies, walker and personal bills…
go pay for them all yourselves in more ways than one!!
PPM made big mistakes; didnt read the room – pre-election the wider electorate was clearly against the incumbant Govt, even though its members would very likely all get re-elected. The PPM fell into the trap of laying out the red carpet for Juliana, Kenny & Dwayne, then got stung accordingly. They didnt even seem to see it coming. The wily other two stayed independent, cautious, guns for hire.
And what were the PPM thinking of, fielding a candidate due in court for unpaid debt??
but they all won, so how is that a mistake? It was their other candidates that were the problem
ppm fielded 13 ppl, got 7 out of 19 places, this is not even close to a majority. Yeah, the ppl spoke and chose 12 ppl that were not ppm, THAT’S a majority
ppm standings in lost spots:
GTS – Last
Pros – Last
Newl – 2nd to last (almost last)
Sav – Last
NS – Last (still looking for him to finish)
EE – 2nd to last, almost last
CBW – Last
My analysis is different from most of the posters. The PPM got the most of its candidates elected but the country didn’t vote for PPM as a majority. Julianna, Kenneth and John John won their seats because of their individual support and would have won regardless of whether they were independents or PPM. The two Roy’s only won their seats because of the split votes between the TCCP and CINP not because the majority elected them. In all of the seats that needed the PPM to help them get elected they all lost. So it’s clear that the country didn’t want a PPM Government and just a point to note that is also the same for all of the PPM Governments other than 2005. Alden through his strategic political maneuvering was able to form a PPM led Government even though he had a minority but not because the country chose them. Hence the others decided not to burden the country with a PPM Government that they showed they did not want. If Alden was still the leader of the PPM then we might have had a PPM Government because of his strategic ability not because that’s what the people chose.
Spot on!
Honourable Premier, please consider lowering the salary scales. That should yield considerable savings.
https://www.legislation.gov.ky/cms/images/LEGISLATION/PRINCIPAL/2020/2020-0048/ParliamentManagementAct_2023%20Revision.pdf
(I’m sure Julianna and Kenny will curse their PPM decision every payday 🤣)
“integrity, wisdom, and a commitment to the values that unite us as a nation”. Really Joey? Do you even understand what those words mean? You sold us out and your people know it. How do you sleep at night?
Was going to highlight the same words.
“Integrity” like Juju telling Brac voters that Dan was going to stop CINICo and NAU..!
Seems Juju’s version of Christianity, has very little to do with Christ…it’s all about personal gain.
This ought to be the end of the PPM now – and they have no one to blame but themselves.
Their time has passed.
Cayman is clearly seeking a new way forward that will prove more beneficial to the majority of its population as opposed to the privileged few.
Wishing all the best to our newly formed government.
– Whodatis
They lost my confidence when they conspired to undermine the National Conservation Law and fired those with technical expertise off the NCC Board!!!
You can say that again!
In fact they did. (See below 🙂
That was Jay and Isaac you clown.
…and the rest of the UPM, who are now PPM’s core. Without the UPM members, how many PPM members won seats again?
They lost my confidence when they conspired to undermine the National Conservation Law and fired those with technical expertise off the NCC Board!!!
You will be leader of Opposition again. I hope your group does their job with grace and aplomb. We do not want to hear you, Kenny or Saunders constantly throwing up shade at the government, either! Pouting and opposing minutiae or worse yet, not turning up for work is not what we pay the opposition for. You were not outed by André. You were outed by the electorate.
No Joey you did this to yourself by selecting the most unlikable people to join the party, the very party that Cayman is still reeling from their actions. Maybe our kids actually have a chance now that Juju is not at the helm of education! And thank goodness that cruise-mongering Kenneth has been blocked from overseeing tourism again! This doesn’t mean I’m a ride or die for this new government, because I will hold them to account if they do not deliver, but PPM has shown who they serve, and it is clearly not the people.
running Festa was a clear desperate outcry by PPM lmao
Whilst i agree that adopting Kenny, JuJu and Dwayne was symptomatic of how deaperate they were to get power, you cant say that was what led to the PPM not forming a government. If they hadn’t done that, they would have had no chance at all of forming a government. As it is, all it will take is a falling out with Jay and Isaac and PPM will round up Chris and be in.
To 12:41pm: There are eleven members of government and an outside Speaker, so I think Premier Ebanks learned a thing of two from the PACT experience.
…and Juju and Finance, now stay away from giving away the people’s money!
EDIT Rolston Anglin (NS)
is Rolston Anglin (WBN)
CNS: Thank you!
Is TCCP any better? They took Jay and Isaac who were part of 2 failed governments and part and parcel of the over spending. Andre and them quit because of them too but people including Andre have short convenient memories!
We are going to have another 4 years of chaos and Andre will have no more success trying to control them than Wayne.
Not a good start.
At least PPM was up front about who they were fielding versus the horse trading after the fact.
😁Who else else could they chosen? you seem not to understand the landscape of who was available.
I understand perfectly. They didn’t want Chris, Jay nor Isaac but they picked up those two to form the government. They could have picked up one but Jay and Isaac are joined at the hip. You all criticze PPM when this group did the same thing to form the government. Rolston was part of UDP and McKeeva. It is not a good mixture forming the government and time will tell. McKeeva will still have his tentacles in the govt coffers with Jay and Isaac there.
what a shame that juju Kenny et al got voted back in. They are bad news for the country. A den of thieves only out for their own benefit.
Is the path now sufficiently clear for the DPP to re-establish criminal charges against McKeeva Bush? It’s important that justice be served, even if that’s long-belated justice.
“not the will of the people” LOL way to word it when ppm only had 24% of the national vote!!!
you DID NOT HAVE THE MAJORITY JOEY! 76% of those votes went to other parties/people because they DID NOT WANT PPM.
deal with it.
Minor technicality – it was slightly over 27% of the national vote they received
FFS Joey, a marriage of convenience is precisely why I didn’t vote for a PPM candidate. You accepted Juliana, Kenneth, and Jon Jon to be PPM, not because of any moral compass in them but because you knew that they had the best possibility of winning their constituencies, thus ensuring that psuedo-PPM would be the party with the most candidates.
Juliana, Kenneth, and Jon Jon were/are ready to jump to the ruling coalition anytime a Ministerial post with power and more money is offered to them.
Permanently ban those three, along with Saunders and Jay, from ever being members of PPM and rebuild the party.
Do what an opposition is supposed to do, vote for what is good for the country and speak up against anything if it isn’t.
It will do the PPM no good to return to power if you only get there with a numerical advantage, gained by any means possible, and not because you have fielded competent candidates.
Suck it up and start from scratch with honest and intelligent people. Get back to the grass roots and treat everyone with respect in order to earn their respect, and return PPM to the ideals upon which it was founded.
As long as you have Juliana, Kenny, and Jon Jon in the PPM I will never vote for a PPM candidate. Respect the people when they told you “hell no” to build a cruise ship pier.
You have four years to rebuild and fix the PPM or it will go the way of all the other Cayman parties before it. Any power grab, using any combination of the incompetents now in power, will only spell doom to the PPM and consign the PPM to the garbage heap of Cayman history.
YES. Every word of this!
Well written! Thank you!
This is the beginning of a slow PPM death, good riddance.
Joey Hew is unscrupulous, unqualified and unfit to lead the government of the Cayman Islands.
The PPM are out of touch with reality and due to poor decisions while in power to accommodate their friends and financiers Cayman is still dealing with the consequences of their poor decisions.
Nothing like a strong opposition doing absolutely nothing as usual no change 4 more years Barbara and David should have just stayed where they were. Pearlina and Roy earning govt salary to do what exactly? Here is suggestion unnah try and sit down together as human beings and fix this Shit so young Caymanian can live here and get rid of this rabble now infesting this place.
Opposition salary is not the same as government. All of those who jump to PPM after being ministers will get a wake up call very soon. Especially Julianna. No more monthly allowance to buy her horrid burlap dresses.
No more opportunity to do vested interests favours – where the real money is.
The Jamaican influence in PPM is to strong. They need to rid themselves of all that crap.
Another four years of backbench 6 figure pay and side deals, showing up for work 2-4 days a month. It’s nice work if you can get it.
6 months until the government has a falling out with Isaac and Jay – probably over environment – and PPM will be in, with Saunders to boot.
That is a risk which is why if Andre and Peanut are smart they will bring the 2 Roys on board
Exactly. They think this new government is full of integrity when in truth it is PACT 2.0 with 3 independents who joined them subject to their demands. Jay was trying to be Deputy Premier for crying out loud until ‘somebody’ made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. They will be in a full crisis within a year. Too many conflicting views.
It’s crazy how a bunch of quitters and losers can come together and form a party in the midst of the night of the election to then rush to the governors house and form a government
I personally didn’t vote for ppm. But I can appreciate ( and accept ) that they won.
Imagine how much better it would have looked if they were worked with. Instead of shut out.
Can we expect any difference now from the last 4 years ( and god they were so bad )
I really hope this goes different than it is looking from the start
In the (national) grand scheme of things, they did not win. If you add the votes received by the other parties plus the independents, the majority of votes did not go to PPM.
This is an idiotic way to look at it. You pool 2 other parties and the independents all together? It doesn’t work like otherwise you can say most of the elected officials didn’t win if they get less than their opponents combined. PPM were clearly favored. 7-4-4-4.
God last government were so bad, you say. Yet you want them in, with JuJu, Kenny and Dwayne not only in tow but promised cabinet positions. I am sceptical TCCP and CINP can keep Jay and Isaac in check, but having those 3 in the cabinet would have been certain doom.
‘marriage of convenience’….from joey????
you choose to lay down with 3 dogs and all you have now are their fleas.
ppm forever aloof and out of touch.
(and i voted for them)
joey….your failure is now complete.
you have had at least 3 opportunities in the the last year to form a government and could not get it done.
ppm is only at 7 seats because you took in 3 incompetent turncoats (ju-ju, dwayne, kenneth)
ppm can never recover from this mess.
time to consider your position joey
I never thought there would be a more ineffective leader than Roy McT, but man Joey really put in the work to claim that title.
Joey, this only goes to show what happens when you refuse to listen to grass root people. You went for numbers. While overall your claim to having the most seats is correct. But overall the people of these islands rejected you by selecting 12 against your 7. When you went for the numbers and invited in those who have practically destroyed this country that is where you went wrong. Stability? What a farce? You call Julianna’s party jumping stability?
The PPM undoubtedly started out well intentioned. But in recent years and particularly under your leadership it has gone to hell. The majority of your bonafide Caymanian support has walked away from you and has been replaced with those who are not from here but seem to have more say than those who are.
Get rid of your numbers system. Bring back grass root Caymanian supporters who genuinely want what is right for their country. Stop being influenced by those outsiders who tell us what we need for their own selfish gain. Then, perhaps, the PPM will see sunnier days. But for now you are right where you belong. And should be thankful that you are so that you and your people can continue to draw your exorbitant salaries while doing nothing. It’s a great pity more of your flock didn’t lose in the polls.
Joey
It was the PPM’s marriage of convenience to John John, Saunders, Ju Ju and Kenny that was your problem. That and your destruction of our society with unfettered immigration, derisory minimum wage, and refusal to obstruct wasteful spending.
Hopefully, we can recover from the damage already done.
Thank goodness they were able to form a coalition gov. Lost all the respect I had for the PPM when they recruited the likes of JUJU, Kenny and JOHN JOHN to gain access to their cult followers and the fact that Chris indicated that he would ONLY work with the PPM also shows his lack of character. Do what’s good for the country FFS!