Hew concedes defeat to a ‘marriage of convenience’

PPM Leader Joey Hew on the campaign trail (from PPM social media)

(CNS): PPM Leader Joey Hew issued a statement Thursday evening conceding defeat in the election, despite leading the party that secured the most seats and had the commitment of independent MP Chris Saunders (BTE) to join them. He said that once again, negotiations and not the will of the people had chosen a government with mismatched partners in a ‘marriage of convenience’, destined to suffer the same problems as the previous PACT/UPM administration.

It’s still not clear what efforts the PPM made to form the government yesterday, but there were indications from Rolston Anglin (WBN) that he had been approached and offered inducements. However, he had decided to join forces with the merged CINP/TCCP to form a coalition government with the two former UMP members, Isaac Rankine (EE) and Jay Ebanks (NS).

While there had been considerable speculation that Ebanks and Rankine would have followed their former colleagues into a UPM-PPM coalition, the election results may have played a part in their decision to back Premier-elect André Ebanks, despite their criticisms of him and the other TCCP members over the last few months.

The PPM had fielded candidates against Rankine and Jay Ebanks. However, they both secured very clear majorities, and the PPM candidates were resoundingly rejected by voters in the two constituencies. Many people on social media said that if they had joined the party just hours after the result, it would have been a “slap in the face” to their supporters.

In his statement conceding defeat, Hew expressed his gratitude to those who had supported the PPM.

“While the results were not what we had hoped for, I stand here with a heart full of gratitude — gratitude for every single person who believed in our vision, who knocked on doors, made calls, and gave their best effort to move our shared dream forward. Gratitude for the thousands of Caymanians who elected seven members of our team to Parliament. Gratitude for the members of our team who gave it their all but who were not successful on this occasion and remain part of the PPM family,” he said in the statement.

Hew said that change was not an event but a process. “To our opponents, congratulations on your victory,” he said. “I hope that you will govern with integrity, wisdom, and a commitment to the values that unite us as a nation. We may have been divided in this contest, but the challenges ahead — building a stronger economy, ensuring equality, and safeguarding our future — demand that we work together.”

He said there would always be another fight when the party would rise. “Let this moment remind us that democracy is powerful because it empowers each voice, each vote. And though we may have different ideas, our shared goal remains the same: a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone,” he added.

“As I return to the role of leader of the opposition, I promise you this: I will not stop fighting for the principles we believe in. You have my unwavering commitment that I will continue to serve, advocate, and champion the causes that brought us together in the first place,” Hew stated.

The opposition leader and the rest of the PPM team will be sworn in on Tuesday, following the Emancipation Day holiday, in a public ceremony at the House of Parliament.

While André Ebanks has succeeded in forming a government of eleven MPs, not all the portfolios have yet been fully confirmed. The question of who will be speaker is also not settled. CNS understands that former North Side MP Ezzard Miller has been offered the position but has not yet announced if he will accept it. However, his knowledge of parliamentary process is arguably unmatched and he is an ideal candidate for the job.