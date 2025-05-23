GT man charged over New Year’s Eve murder

(CNS): A 28-year-old man from George Town has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Christopher Spencer Johnson (56), whose body was found on Middle Road behind Doctors Hospital on the morning of New Year’s Eve. Police officers arrested the suspect at Owen Roberts International Airport on Wednesday evening as he returned to the Cayman Islands. He was remanded in custody and was due to appear in Grand Court today.

When Johnson’s body was first discovered, the police did not indicate whether or not they suspected foul play, even though a pathologist had attended the scene where he was found and pronounced him dead. However, on New Year’s Day, the police revealed that he may have been assaulted, and his death was then being treated as suspicious.

No further information about the investigation or what the police believed may have happened to him was released until this morning (Friday), when an RCIPS press release revealed that an unnamed man had been charged with Johnson’s murder.