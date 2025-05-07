Governor says referendum results are clear

Governor Jane Owen addresses parliament during the swearing-in of MPs

(CNS): Governor Jane Owen told parliament that the results of last week’s referendum were clear, and while they were not binding, “government will have discretion in how it proceeds to develop policies in regard to the three issues under deliberation in ways that best support the will and the interests of our people”. Addressing all the newly elected members, she said she looked forward to working with them “to deliver for our people”.

With many who support the development of cruise berthing facilities pledging to continue pushing Cayman towards this, local activists who campaigned against it remain concerned that the issue is by no means resolved. At a celebratory meeting last weekend, CPR members told CNS that they wanted to find some way of ensuring that the emphatic ‘no’ vote is not ignored. They said they have very real concerns that the lobbying from a minority and the pressure from the cruise lines are unlikely to stop.

Following the 2021 election and in the wake of the pandemic, it appeared that the previous administration was also unlikely to pursue a dock, but it was not long before former tourism minister Kenneth Bryan was promoting the need for at least one pier, which eventually led to the referendum.

However, the new administration appears to believe there are ways to protect the cruise tourism sector for local workers and Caymanian business owners without having to erect costly berthing facilities, and Owen’s comments indicate that the referendum result has meaning. Although her office has no power to prevent the government from pursuing a potential project again, it will at least be reminding the elected arm of the democratic result.

In her brief address after she swore in the 19 MPs, Owen said that with the election over, she looked forward to receiving the detailed reports from both the domestic and international election observers. She urged the new government to address the recommendations for reform that have been outlined in their early reports, such as more transparent campaign financing, a constituency boundary review and developing regulations around social media.

Owen pledged to work with the new premier and his government “in partnership and trust, respecting the government’s autonomy in domestic affairs, ensuring together that we uphold good governance and the rule of law, the separation of powers, and integrity in all we do”.

The governor committed to working with the government to fulfil her responsibilities for internal security. She also noted that the UK had reinforced its commitment to the Cayman Islands as a British Overseas Territory and its “enduring partnership”, as she encouraged MPs to retain that link.

“I hope that honourable members will join me today in recognising that this relationship brings significant benefits through the United Kingdom’s position within the UN and in many international decision-making bodies in the fields of trade, finance, health, defence, climate and development, to name but a few. I believe there is much scope to develop our partnership further as we plan for the future. At a time of global dissonance and friction, it is a good moment to treasure close friends and shared values.”

Owen also said that by “finding a middle way”, the government could build a successful future, though she did not specify what that meant.