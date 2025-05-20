Government debt falls below $400 million

(CNS): The public sector debt has dropped to $396.8 million, as at 31 March 2025, from 445.7 million at the same point last year. However, the government finances are still in a precarious situation with a looming deficit at the end of this year unless the new government can reduce spending. Nevertheless, with only $48.1 million due within a year, the public purse is likely to weather the coming fiscal storm.

As the treasury continues to manage and pay down the debt, the Cayman Islands Government also has over $614 million in the bank, placing significant funds in fixed deposits. According to the Q1 2025 – Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report, the CIG still has significant future liabilities in relation to healthcare and pension provision for public sector workers, and it is also guaranteeing a number of other loans.

The Unfunded Pension Liability stood at $327.7 million at the end of December for the defined portion of Public Sector pension plans. The CIG also has an unfunded liability for healthcare that amounts to CI$2.4 billion, but this is not reflected in the government’s accounts.

The Government Guaranteed Loan Programme for local businesses currently amounts to $5.3 million for ten loans, but this loan initiative closed in 2021, so the government’s exposure will not increase. To date, only one bank has called in the guarantee of one loan for just $21,300, which has been paid. However, no provisions have been made in the financial results for the possibility of a default on the remaining loan amounts.

The CIG gave an interest-free loan of CI$50 million to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority for capital works at the various facilities, and on 31 March 2025, the balance remaining on the loan is $45.8 million. A CI$10 million interest-free loan has also been made by the government to the Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre, all of which has been drawn down and remains outstanding as a repayment start date has not yet been established, officials said in the audit.