Former District Commissioner Ernie Scott passes

Ernie Scott

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has announced the death of former District Commissioner Ernie Scott on Monday, 12 May, after a brief illness. Described as a devoted public servant in a release about his passing, Scott’s career in government spanned nearly five decades, beginning in 1973. He rose through the ranks and held the position of District Commissioner for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman from 2007 until his retirement in 2021.

Minister for District Administration Nickolas DaCosta said that Scott “was more than just a public servant. He was the heart of our community, a steady hand and source of wisdom to so many across the Sister Islands. His humility, deep compassion, and steadfast leadership shaped not only the progress of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman but the lives of those who called them home.”

He added that as the new minister with responsibility for the Sister Islands, “and as a son of the Brac, I stand with our people in mourning and honouring a man whose life was a true reflection of service, integrity, and a profound love for these islands”.

The release said that throughout Scott’s tenure, he demonstrated exemplary leadership and a deep commitment to the well-being of the Sister Islands communities. “His commitment to representing Cayman Brac with pride was evident when he officially welcomed His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales during the 2019 royal visit, a moment that exemplified his passion, commitment and service to the Islands.”

Scott was the DC during Hurricane Paloma, which devastated Cayman Brac, and he played a pivotal role in response and recovery efforts.

Before he was appointed as DC, he served in numerous government departments, including Customs, Immigration, Treasury, and Licensing. His service extended beyond the public sector into civic engagement, with appointments to key statutory boards such as the Liquor Licensing Board and the Development Control Board. He also served as Deputy Supervisor of Elections for the Sister Islands from 2004 until his recent illness.

In response to the passing, Premier André Ebanks said, “On behalf of the government and people of the Cayman Islands, I extend heartfelt condolences to Mr Scott’s family, friends, and to all in the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman communities who mourn his passing. His legacy of public service will endure, and his memory will be honoured.”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said, “I had the distinct privilege of working with Mr Scott throughout his career, especially during the years we were both involved in Immigration. He left an indelible mark on the civil service and was committed to being a stalwart for all matters involving our beloved Sister Islands. His calm and thoughtful approach, combined with his unwavering sense of duty, earned him the respect of colleagues and the community alike.”

The Cayman Islands Government extends heartfelt condolences to Scott’s family, friends, and all those in the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman communities who mourn his passing.