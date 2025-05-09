Few surprises as Cabinet portfolios finally confirmed

The National Coalition For Caymanians (L-R, back) Julie Hunter, Heather Bodden and Rolston Anglin, (middle row) Michael Myles, Isaac Rankine, Nickolas, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, André Ebanks, Gary Rutty, and (front) Jay Ebanks

(CNS): The allocation of portfolios to the eight new elected Cabinet ministers was finalised on Friday. Isaac Rankine was the first to reveal on social media that, as of 3pm, he had been appointed as minister for social development and innovation, the portfolio previously held by his new boss, Premier André Ebanks, as well as Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage. But it was not until after 5pm that the government released the full new line-up of ministerial portfolios.

The premier announced that he will be responsible for financial services and commerce, his previous portfolio, as well as the Cabinet Office in the new National Coalition For Caymanians (NCFC) administration.

Deputy Premier Gary Rutty will be responsible for tourism and a new portfolio of trade development. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks will be tackling the health ministry as well as environment and sustainability, while her West Bay colleague, Rolston Anglin, will take on finance and economic development as well as education and training.

Meanwhile, Jay Ebanks retains responsibility for planning, despite his continued criticisms of the Department of Environment and his support during the last administration of the Central Planning Authority’s violation of the conservation law and the subsequent court cases, which led to one government entity suing another in costly and unnecessary courtroom dramas.

He will also retain housing and infrastructure, despite concerns about his excessive spending on roads, the diversion of a significant part of the budget to his own constituency of North Side, and his support for the more expensive, less green route for the East-West Arterial extension. Premier Ebanks said on the campaign trail that the TCCP would opt for the alternative route.

Nickolas DaCosta will take on district administration in the Sister Islands and home affairs, while his CINP colleague, Michael Myles, will become the minister for Caymanian employment and immigration.

Wayne Panton said he was happy to join the backbench so that there would be at least one woman, Ebanks-Wilks, in Cabinet. However, he will still have a hand in protecting the environment as the parliamentary secretary for the environment and sustainability, as well as Caymanian employment and immigration; infrastructure; health, financial services and commerce.

Heather Bodden will be PS for social development; education and training; and tourism. Julie Hunter will also support Anglin with education and training, as well as being the PS for planning, lands, agriculture, housing and infrastructure; culture and heritage.

Ebanks said he was confident in the capabilities of the ministers and that their appointments were a strategic move towards the administration’s goals to achieve economic and social transformation for the Caymanians.

“My Cabinet colleagues and I look forward to working together to build a prosperous future for Caymanians,” he said in a government press release. “We are very eager to begin addressing the needs of our people in a way that will positively uplift them now and [for] years to come. It will be a privilege for us to work alongside the hardworking and dedicated members of the civil service to achieve our goals and to make the lives of those we serve better.”

The premier met individually with the deputy premier as well as each minister and parliamentary secretary to confirm the subjects they were being assigned. “The full support and collective efforts of the entire NCFC team will be required to resolve the issues our people have elected us to address,” Ebanks said as he congratulated them all.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson welcomed the new Cabinet and said the civil service pledged to fulfil its mission. “That mission is to support the elected government by delivering caring, modern and customer-centred public services and programmes, which deliver value for money,” he said.

“We have been working during the pre-election period to facilitate the smooth handover of power to any incoming government, and we now stand ready to help our ministers and parliamentary secretaries settle in. As a civil service, we will be working very hard, as we have done in the past, to deliver on the new government’s priorities.”