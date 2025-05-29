Family of doctor killed in Cayman sues Honda USA

Amber Bianca Martinez

(CNS): Dr Amber Martinez (28) was fresh out of medical school and beginning her career as a physician in the Cayman Islands in 2022 when she was killed in a crash as she drove to work in a 2008 Honda Fit. The Takata airbag installed in the car ruptured and shot metal shrapnel into her neck, which fractured her cervical spine, her family has stated, in a lawsuit filed in the United States against American Honda.

The legal action states that the bags made by the now-defunct Takata Corporation suffer from a known defect responsible for at least 27 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide.

Although Honda was aware of the problem for more than a decade, it was slow to bring a recall, lawyers representing the family said. They claim that if Honda had taken a more thorough approach, especially in the Cayman Islands, where the company does not seem to have contacted the relevant service providers, the doctor would still be alive.

The family is represented by attorneys Andrew Parker Felix and Steven Nauman of Morgan & Morgan and attorneys R. Frank Melton II and William Ourand of Melton Law Firm. They have filed the case in California.

“Dr Martinez’s story is a tragic example of what happens when companies put profits above safety,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “Despite allegedly knowing about the issues with Takata airbags in their vehicles since the early 2000s, Honda did not start recalling them until 2013. If they had acknowledged the problem earlier and taken the appropriate steps right away, we believe Dr Martinez would still be with us.”

American Honda eventually carried out an extensive recall process in the United States, which included contacting more than 160,000 independent third-party auto shops. However, Martinez had taken the car to be inspected at a local independent facility on Grand Cayman every year, but the airbag was never replaced because American Honda allegedly never contacted them.

“We believe that one phone call might have saved Dr Martinez’s life,” Felix said. “The allegedly lackadaisical recall effort Honda carried out in the Caribbean contributed to the untimely and preventable death of a 28-year-old physician. In addition to seeking justice for Dr Martinez’s family, we hope this lawsuit will compel American Honda to undertake a more substantial recall effort in the Caribbean, including in the Cayman Islands, to get these ticking time bombs out of vehicles for good.”

Morgan & Morgan has a dedicated defective airbags practice, which currently represents several families of people who have been killed by exploding Takata airbags and many more people who have been catastrophically injured.

Felix recently secured a $3 million verdict for a man injured by an exploding Takata airbag in Miami. He also serves on the Trust Advisory Committee, working with the Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund. The Trust Advisory Committee represents the interests of all holders of personal injury and wrongful death claims caused by the rupture or aggressive deployment of Takata phase-stabilised ammonium nitrate (PSAN) airbag inflators.