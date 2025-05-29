Family of doctor killed in Cayman sues Honda USA
(CNS): Dr Amber Martinez (28) was fresh out of medical school and beginning her career as a physician in the Cayman Islands in 2022 when she was killed in a crash as she drove to work in a 2008 Honda Fit. The Takata airbag installed in the car ruptured and shot metal shrapnel into her neck, which fractured her cervical spine, her family has stated, in a lawsuit filed in the United States against American Honda.
The legal action states that the bags made by the now-defunct Takata Corporation suffer from a known defect responsible for at least 27 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide.
Although Honda was aware of the problem for more than a decade, it was slow to bring a recall, lawyers representing the family said. They claim that if Honda had taken a more thorough approach, especially in the Cayman Islands, where the company does not seem to have contacted the relevant service providers, the doctor would still be alive.
The family is represented by attorneys Andrew Parker Felix and Steven Nauman of Morgan & Morgan and attorneys R. Frank Melton II and William Ourand of Melton Law Firm. They have filed the case in California.
“Dr Martinez’s story is a tragic example of what happens when companies put profits above safety,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “Despite allegedly knowing about the issues with Takata airbags in their vehicles since the early 2000s, Honda did not start recalling them until 2013. If they had acknowledged the problem earlier and taken the appropriate steps right away, we believe Dr Martinez would still be with us.”
American Honda eventually carried out an extensive recall process in the United States, which included contacting more than 160,000 independent third-party auto shops. However, Martinez had taken the car to be inspected at a local independent facility on Grand Cayman every year, but the airbag was never replaced because American Honda allegedly never contacted them.
“We believe that one phone call might have saved Dr Martinez’s life,” Felix said. “The allegedly lackadaisical recall effort Honda carried out in the Caribbean contributed to the untimely and preventable death of a 28-year-old physician. In addition to seeking justice for Dr Martinez’s family, we hope this lawsuit will compel American Honda to undertake a more substantial recall effort in the Caribbean, including in the Cayman Islands, to get these ticking time bombs out of vehicles for good.”
Morgan & Morgan has a dedicated defective airbags practice, which currently represents several families of people who have been killed by exploding Takata airbags and many more people who have been catastrophically injured.
Felix recently secured a $3 million verdict for a man injured by an exploding Takata airbag in Miami. He also serves on the Trust Advisory Committee, working with the Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund. The Trust Advisory Committee represents the interests of all holders of personal injury and wrongful death claims caused by the rupture or aggressive deployment of Takata phase-stabilised ammonium nitrate (PSAN) airbag inflators.
See the full lawsuit below.
Category: Local News, USA, World News
Morgan and Morgan is the biggest ambulance chasing law firm in the US. Their ridiculous adverts running on Miami TV stations every morning are appalling, claiming to have “recovered” billions for its clients, and claiming to be “keeping America safe”. What a load of BS. They’ve filed this suit hoping for a quick settlement from the Takata trust and Honda.
I do feel for the family though. What they’re going through is unbearable.
Airbags aside, in this obviously tragic case, do authorities here see the myriad deathtraps on these roads? Some of which are ‘inspected’, it seems.
I see the same vehicles for days, months, and years, with entire light fitments missing or not working. Mufflers hanging off/non-existent. Windshields with massive cracks on. Who can sue who for this kind of stuff?
If they are suing in the US, that means the car in the accident was made in the US and the used car was imported into Cayman, correct? It was not purchased from a local dealer in Cayman, nor was it repaired or inspected by the dealer. It is physically impossible for the manufacturer to identify and contact the new owner of a used car that was sold as a used car 14 years after manufacture and exported to a foreign country that is not the country of sale, or to request a recall of repair shops in all countries other than the country of sale, and no manufacturer has taken such action, correct?
In this case, the problem would be the government’s response, not the manufacturer. In other words, shouldn’t it be required by law that inspectors check recall information at the time of importation or vehicle inspection, and if the necessary measures have not been taken, the vehicle should not be inspected? This would be a far more reasonable accident prevention measure than making physically impossible demands on manufacturers.
They do. The government wont let you pass inspection and ultimately license the vehicle if it is under an airbag recall.
after she was killed
A really sad situation of course.
This is a strange case to file. The chassis number indicates the vehicle was imported from Japan. Not clear why Honda NA would be the authority to chase other than the attorneys convinced the individuals that they could get a payout (and a big fee for themselves) which seems clear by the demand for a jury trial).
More appropriate to go after, would have been the CI Government. It would have been very easy for the DVDL to implement this as a check as part of the annual inspection (which it now does, apparently only for Honda vehicles) but the same Takata air bags were in a varied number of manufacturer vehicles, not isolated to Honda. The prudent move would be for DVDL to add all manufacturers affected by this Takata recall especially after this fatal incident. I know my BMW is included in the recall but a couple years ago, I was flat out denied the recall fix by G.T. Motors due to my vehicle being imported from the US. First point of contact I would pursue if something were to happen would be the local dealership as their obligation extends beyond simply profiting from the consumer.
NHTSA recalls apply only to vehicles sold and serviced in the USA. This vehicle doesn’t qualify as either, so it’d be interesting to see what direction this case takes. I expect Honda NA would request immediate dismissal. It will never make it to trial, but the attorney knows this and is hoping for an easy settlement payout from the deepest pocket that is barely connected to the case. Morgan & Morgan being the biggest ambulance chaser in the US (yes, the entire country), they’re filing just with the expectation of an easy win.
Hopefully the family get’s something and it will help with what they’re going through but to make an impact and drive change, their case should also be filed in Cayman against CIG for a change to their DVDL policy. We observe Miami/Dade hurricane code & standards, we can observe NHTSA protocol re automotive safety – at least for recall fulfillment.
Was it a US left hand drive Honda, and how are they responsible for warranties cross border? Most Fits here are right hand from Japan, typically imported for cheap as they are not legal in Japan due to age and emissions, but for some reason perfectly fine here. A tragedy of course.
This is very sad. So sorry to lose someone so young.
Honda has done a recall on the airbags and it is diligently enforced when we renew the registration on our vehicles. Car City has the contract to replace the airbags at no cost to the car owner. It is possible, I suppose, that this car slipped between the cracks and was new on the island and not yet been inspected. We are all required to have an inspection certification that the airbag has been replaced, or we can’t get the new registration.
What nonsense are you babbling on about?
Read the article!
It isn’t nonsense.
ALL vehicles licensed in the Cayman Islands require an inspection and compliance, regardless of where they came from! You think you can import a car and go merrily about with the original plate?
So Honda US is now responsible for product recall in all countries where US Hondas get exported to? 14 years after they sold the car? Ambulance chaser working on the theory that Honda will settle as it would be cheaper than fighting, and the lawyers bag their success fee.
‘Ambulance chaser’ – The Doctor, the lady, human being passed away. Show some respect!
Yes, yes, no, yes.
so
1) Where was the vehicle purchased?
2) Did she have the vehicle serviced by the Honda dealership?
3) Are you really so thick headed!
Purchased from overseas & not serviced/inspected at Honda dealership.
Ambulance chasing US lawyers hoping for % of settlement