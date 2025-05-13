Endangered rock iguana bounces back after cat cull

Sister Islands Rock Iguana (Photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): The endangered Sister Islands Rock Iguana, which has been in steep decline for years, is making an impressive comeback on Little Cayman after the apparent success of a feral cat cull. According to the Department of Environment’s latest survey undertaken in March, the iguana population on the island has more than tripled in three years, from a low of about 1,000 individuals in 2022 to around 3,500 this year.

“This inspiring recovery gives us new hope for Little Cayman’s iguanas,” a DoE spokesperson said in a release about the survey and related report.

The surveys, which began in 2014, showed that the iconic creatures were in real danger due to habitat loss, car collisions along roads and invasive mammal predation, especially the significant population of feral cats on Little Cayman. While the animals are not out of danger yet, the numbers documented this year are higher than when the surveys began.

This recent invasive mammal control effort, credited with helping the recovery, was funded by a Darwin grant. It saw the removal of 176 feral cats that were feeding on the hatchling rock iguanas (Cyclura nubila caymanensis) and has set the stage for the animals to thrive.

The increase in young iguanas observed so far this year indicates that survival rates of hatchlings from 2022 and 2023 were high, showing the inherent capacity of the population to recover when predation pressures on hatchlings are reduced.

The cull was critical to the improvement, but the Little Cayman community also rallied to ensure that all domestic pet cats living there are now microchipped, vaccinated and desexed — the first of the Cayman Islands to achieve this critical milestone, eliminating the causal link between pet cats and the feral population.

This was achieved through active community support in partnership with the Department of Environment, National Trust for the Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands Humane Society, and the Cayman Islands Department of Agriculture, which brings vet services and support to pet owners on the island.

The DoE scientists have said that the continued management of the feral cat threat on Cayman Brac as well as Little Cayman is necessary for this bounce back to be sustained and the long-term viability of the overall population size.

“We should continue to monitor the population of C. n. caymanensis in Little Cayman every year and use the estimates to inform conservation management decisions,” the DoE team said.