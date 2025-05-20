EIA TORs released for damaging airport projects

The previous tourism minister, Kenneth Bryan, with graphic showing the outline of the proposed runway extension at ORIA

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) is inviting the public to take part in the consultation process for three of its proposed major projects outlined in the 2041 Airports Master Plan. Terms of reference for the EIAs were published last week and are now available for people to read, consider and submit their thoughts. All of the projects pose risks to the environment, but extending the ORIA runway into the North Sound and the relocation of Little Cayman’s airfield present very serious threats.

The work on the terms of reference for these three environmental impact assessments, required under the provisions of the National Conservation Act, began months before the elections, and the projects were part of the former administration’s policy position on expanding all of the Cayman Islands’ airports.

The contract to conduct the EIAs was won by consultants Royal HaskoningDHV.

The National Coalition for Caymanians, which took office three weeks ago, and the newly appointed tourism minister, Gary Rutty, haven’t yet set out the policy position on these projects. However, the new administration is already facing the risk of a deficit this year due to the eleventh-hour spending of the UMP minority Cabinet, which may very well affect the costly projects being proposed by the CIAA.

The authority has claimed that these projects are all “absolutely necessary” for the long-term, sustainable development of Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman, Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman and Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac. However, there is considerable public concern about the costs and environmental damage, and in the case of Little Cayman, the significant implications for the future of the island.

The consultation offers the wider community a chance to comment on the ToRs, which will guide the entire EIA process. It will include public meetings where the people will be able to offer their opinion on what the EIA should consider before a decision is made on any of these controversial proposals.

“These projects will shape the future of Cayman’s airports for generations to come,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson. “We are committed to sustainable development that balances environmental responsibility with service excellence, and community input is essential to developing solutions that best serve the Cayman Islands now and in the future,” he added as he urged people to come to one of three meetings on each island next week.

The projects include the runway extension at Owen Roberts International Airport to allow for larger planes, opening up the possibility of more flights from Europe. However, there have been no concrete indications from any airlines that they would begin frequent flying to Grand Cayman if the runway were longer.

The project would involve the reclamation of land from the ocean to create an additional 2,100ft of runway eastward into the North Sound. It puts at risk over 22 acres of benthic habitat, including seagrass beds, sponges and coral colonies. There are also intertidal and coastal habitats that would be affected within the footprint and indirectly during construction.

The habitats in this general area are already affected by threats from tourism, development and dredging and include intertidal and coastal habitats together with the shallow subtidal areas that support seagrass beds and sedimentary habitat, both of which provide an important role in ecosystem health.

“The loss of such habitats, particularly in an area that has already been exploited through coastal development, dredging and tourism, can have a significant effect,” the scientists involved have already noted in the draft ToRs. “Seagrass habitats provide shelter and food for many species, bind the sediment and reduce wave action, thereby providing some stability for the sediment and potential for coast protection and provide a carbon storage reservoir.”

The widening of the runway strip at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac is the least environmentally damaging of the project proposals, but there are concerns about the cost, given the lack of visitors to justify it. It is also not without its environmental concerns, as it will see the destruction of a number of important ponds and wetland areas.

The proposal to move the Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman is of significant concern. The residents are vehemently opposed to the idea, and the massive amount of environmental damage to the island is not the only problem. Anything that increases visitor numbers to Little Cayman puts the island at risk of over-development and the destruction of even more of its still pristine environment.

Because of the abundance of marine life minimally impacted by external influence, the Little Cayman Marine Parks and Protected Areas were placed on the United Kingdom’s World Heritage Tentative List in 2023 and are under consideration for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site status. Moving the airport could put this at risk.

At least three internationally important protected areas are very close to the proposed location, which is in the centre of the island’s untouched natural habitat. The Booby Pond Nature Reserve, Crown Wetlands and Sparrowhawk Hill will all be at risk.

There are currently no roads or infrastructure in the area of the island where the proposed project would be built, so if it goes ahead, it would open up more of the island to development, further threatening the delicate ecosystems that have so far escaped the bulldozer.

The Public Consultation Period is open until 6 June. Residents are encouraged to review the draft ToRs and share their feedback.

The documents are available for review at caymanairports.com and conservation.ky/eia-reports, and there are compressed versions in the CNS Library. Hard copies can be viewed at the Department of Environment, Environmental Centre, 580 North Sound Road, George Town, Grand Cayman.

Feedback can be submitted to the Department of Environment (DoE) in writing via email to doe@gov.kydirect mail, or by hand delivery. It can also be submitted at the public outreach meetings with representatives from the CIAA, consultants Royal HaskoningDHV, and the EAB.

All of the meetings begin at 5:30pm.

Grand Cayman Tuesday, 27 May ORIA 2nd Floor Conference Rooms Cayman Brac Wednesday, 28 May Alexander Hotel Little Cayman Thursday, 29 May Little Cayman Beach Resort

