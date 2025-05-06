Cyclist and walker hit by cars over holiday weekend

Collision involving a cyclist on Saturday

(CNS): Another cyclist was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after he was knocked off his bike at the Yacht Club roundabout in West Bay by a Honda Fit. The cyclist received minor injuries and has since been discharged. Early Monday morning, a woman who was out exercising on Shamrock Road was struck down by an SUV as she used a pedestrian crossing on Shamrock Road near Galaxy Way.

The SUV left the scene, but police said later that the driver, a 35-year-old man from George Town, turned himself in to the police and was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and DUI. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, where she remains.

Just last month, Per Undheim (39), a Norwegian national who was living in Savannah and working as a physiotherapist, was knocked off his bike and killed. A few days later, another cyclist was badly hurt when he was hit by a car near Smith Cove.

The woman is the second pedestrian knocked down by a car this year, as road collisions show no sign of slowing down in 2025, after 14 people were killed on the roads last year.