CPA clears $1.2M ORIA work for private jets

General Aviation Terminal, artist’s rendition

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has given planning permission to AMR Consulting Engineers to expand the apron used by private jets at Owen Roberts International Airport as part of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority’s plan to build a new $42 million general aviation terminal for Cayman’s wealthiest travellers. This external work is expected to cost approximately CI$1.2 million and will expand the area by about 700,000 sqft. However, it is unclear whether the new government supports this controversial project.

The project is part of the redevelopment proposal for all three of Cayman’s airports, all of which have given rise to environmental concerns and questions as to whether there is even a need for the projects, especially in light of the costs involved when there are other pressing issues not addressed, such as the increasingly overcrowded main OIRA terminal and a lack of jetways.

The CPA gave this part of the project the green light on 30 April, and according to the recently published minutes, work will include a generator and a utility building. Although a nearby resident had filed an objection, the person did not appear at the meeting for the second time, so the board continued with the hearing in their absence.

The objection was based on environmental concerns as the expansion work will impact the mangrove buffer zone along the north sound coastline. The developers are required to submit a mitigation plan for the Department of Environment to review and approve. The plan should outline the measures that will be taken to help offset the loss of the mangrove habitat.

The DoE had also raised its concerns regarding how close this work is to the ocean. “The proposed development is situated very close to the North Sound, with areas of the apron and service road as close as 40 ft from the sea,” the DoE scientists had said.

“To enhance the long term climate resiliency of the proposed development, we strongly encourage the applicant to consider siting the development further back from the shoreline. Coastal setbacks not only reduce the risk of damage from storm surges, sea-level rise and coastal erosion, but also help to preserve the natural protection that coastal ecosystems, such as mangroves, provide.”

However, the advice that could help avoid costly adaptations or repairs in the future does not appear to have been incorporated into the project plans.

While the CIAA is expected to continue moving ahead with this project, the new coalition government has not yet stated its position on any of the plans for this ongoing expansion of Cayman’s airports.

Public meetings held as part of the public consultation on the environmental impact assessments began this week. The EIAs are being conducted for the ORIA runway extension, external expansion and repair work at the Charles Kirkconnell airport on Cayman Brac and the proposed relocation of the Little Cayman airport.